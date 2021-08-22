.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has, on Sunday prayed not to see the fourth Olu of Warri in his lifetime after witnessing three coronations.

Obasanjo at the Thanksgiving said he had witnessed the coronation of three monarchs for the Itsekiri nation, saying he would not want to see another one in his lifetime.

Also present at the event, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, former governors of Delta state James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and former National President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor were among dignitaries at the Thanksgiving service held yesterday at the Palace of the Olu of Warri, Warri south local government area, for the successful coronation of the Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III, at Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of Itsekiri nation.

Obasanjo urged Itsekiri sons and daughters to work with the new monarch to achieve greater development in the kingdom, adding he prayed for the new monarch, wishing him long life and peaceful reign

“I am one of the happiest on your installation because God has especially favoured me to see three Olus and I don’t pray to see the fourth one.”, he said

“I want to emphasise that the position you occupy today is given to you by God but with your own people surrounding you and you must always remember that”, he said.

“If God has given you a role to perform you will be offending God if you fail to perform that task,” he said.

Continuing, the former President enjoined the new monarch to be close to God, noting that he had started well.

“Be very close to God in whatever situation you may find yourself and God will surely make a way for you,”, he said.

Governor Okowa on his part charged the new monarch to pursue peace and togetherness in his kingdom, adding he congratulated him on his coronation.

“I congratulate you because I know that you are a man of peace and I know that the Lord God has chosen you to ascend the throne at this time.”, he said

“It is a time for healing and a time for your Majesty to ensure that the kingdom comes together.”, he said

“I know that some people can be very stubborn but I urge you to extend the olive branch to them and I know that it will be well with the Itsekiri people.”, he said

“You have a lot of work to do not just in Itsekiri nation but in the entire nation,” he said.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, we congratulate you and the Itsekiri people on your successful coronation.

“We know that your reign will truly bring peace and development and I believe the Lord God has prepared you for a time like this and may the presence of God be with you on this throne,” he said

The clergyman who gave the homily, Tomi Arayomi,.also prayed for a peaceful reign for the monarch, adding that God ordained his emergence.

The Thanksgiving service was filled to overflowing with many Itsekiri sons and daughters who turned out to celebrate with the monarch.

Other personalities at the event were the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Chairman, Warri South local government, Dr Mike Tidi.

