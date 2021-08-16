.

By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has strongly condemned the killings of travelling Fulani Muslims worshippers in Plateau state.

Fani-Kayode noted that no one can ever win an ethnic or tribal war, warning that if this barbarism is not nipped in the bud, it has the capacity to degenerate into the worst crisis that could consume Nigeria and turn her citizens into refugees.

Fani-Kayode reacting to media reports on the killings of the Fulani Muslims travellers in Plateau, FFK on his social media handle, wondered if those killed as reprisal were the same people who committed the murder they were killed for.

He wrote, “You target a group of innocent and defenceless Hausa Fulani Muslims who were on their way home after worshipping their God and you slaughter them like Sallah rams.

“Your defence is that these were reprisal killings for the slaughter of your Christian brothers and kinsmen by a group of Fulanis at an earlier date.

“My questions for you and those that are egging you on and clapping for you are as follows:

1. Were those innocent travellers you butchered part of those that killed your Christian brothers and kinsmen at the said earlier date?

2. Do two wrongs make a right?

3. Is it the Christian way to target innocent and defenceless people who have done you no wrong and who present no threat and subject them to mass murder, ethnic cleansing and genocide?” He asked.

Fani-Kayode said it is wrong to keep quiet when the table turns. He recalls how much outrage he expressed when Christians are being, saying he will not be muted when Muslims are being killed too.

He said, “I have condemned the targeting and mass murder of Christians by Muslims consistently over the years and I have expressed outrage about this every time it happens.

“Am I supposed to keep quiet and relish it when it happens the other way around and when Christians murder Muslims simply because I am a Christian?

“Are we not all human beings with blood flowing through our veins and are these people not our compatriots?

“There is no reason on earth why I would not condemn the mass murder of Muslims by Christians as well and anyone that expects me to keep quiet and not wholeheartedly condemn it when such barbarity is visited upon any of my compatriots does not know FFK.

“We must stop behaving like animals and start acting like human beings in this country and we must stop killing one another at the drop of a hat for whatever reason.

“If we refuse to do so we will wake up one day and we will not have a country left: the only thing we will have is a massive cauldron of fire in which every single one of us is either consumed or becomes a pitiful and sorry refugee.

“No one wins a religious or tribal war in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural nation of over 210 million people. If God forbid, it were to ever happen we will ALL suffer and we will ALL lose!

“I call for peace, calm and restraint on all sides in Plateau state and indeed throughout the country.

“May the souls of those that were killed in Jos two days ago rest in peace and may those that murdered them in cold blood be brought to justice,” Fani-Kayode wrote.

Recall that Vanguard had reported how the Fulani Muslims en route their home in a bus were ambushed in Plateau state and murdered in cold blood. The killing has been widely condemned by local and bodies calling for calm and restraints.

The Plateau govt has also imposed a 24-hour curfew to curb the spread of violence in the state.

