.

…Urges Buhari to shape up

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, took a swipe at the Katsina state governor, over his recent lamentations on the spate of insecurity in his state, advising the governor to be courageous enough by telling President Muhammadu Buhari that he has “failed” to protect Nigerians, contrary to his electioneering promises.

This is as the main opposition party noted that the former House of Representatives Speaker is doing a great disservice to his people, “who have fallen victims to persistent banditry, owing to President Buhari’s incompetence and inability to secure the nation, by not shading his parochial politics to join other patriotic Nigerians in voicing out to President Buhari, the truth of his failures.”

In the words of party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, “It is indeed a distressing and colossal mark of failure that President Buhari’s home state, Katsina, is being taken over by bandits, who are now overrunning local governments, killing, raping, maiming and pillaging innocent citizens, while Mr President, who promised to lead the fight against insurgency from the fronts, continues to recede deeper into the safety and comfort of Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

He continued: “It is totally upsetting that while Mr President is busy with his unnecessary rhetoric in Abuja, bandits, according to Governor Masari, are having a field day in persistent attacks on 10 local government areas, killing and robbing innocent citizens on daily basis.

“While it is common knowledge that President Buhari has failed and especially, in his three-pronged focus of security, economy and anti-corruption, it is however regrettable that his administration could be so aloof, cold and unperturbed as bandits ravage our citizens in most states and particularly in Mr President’s home state. What a failure!

“President Buhari and Governor Masari must know that there is no way history will be kind to them and their party, the APC, for their incompetence, insensitivity and failure in governance, which have brought so much devastation to our dear nation.

“The PDP for the umpteenth time calls on President Buhari to wake up to the responsibilities of his office, pick himself up and lead from the front in the fight against insurgents, in line with his campaign promise. He should either shape up or ship out.

“Our party, however, urges Nigerians, especially the people of Katsina state not to resign to despondency over President Buhari’s failures, while charging our gallant troops to remain strong as we work hard to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC, which has led to the escalation of woes in our country.”