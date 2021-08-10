Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, has lauded the steadfastness of PRNigeria in “accurately, objectively, and constantly” disseminating information on security and defence matters.

Adesina, gave the commendation in an Op-ed article titled, “See How They’re Being Sent to God to Answer for Their Crimes”.

According to the presidential spokesperson, through the reportage of PRNigeria, citizens are informed on happenings in the country.

Adesina cited some stories published by PRNigeria, highlighting military and other security agencies’ strides in tackling the criminals.

He said Boko Haram terrorists and armed bandits are been sent to God to answer for their crimes, indicating that many ‘great things’ are going on in the fight against insecurity.

Adesina wrote: “On January 7, 2021, PRNigeria reported: ‘Nigerian troops eliminate 30 terrorists in an ambush.’ This happened at the Timbuktu Triangle, along Kara and Gorigori axis of Borno State.

“Ten days later, on January 17, this was the despatch: ‘Air troops hit Boko Haram convoys, kill many terrorists in Marte.’ According to the report, scores of terrorists were neutralized in their bid to attack Marte, in Borno State.

“On February 23, Marte was in the news again, after the terrorists had launched an attack, seizing the town temporarily: ‘Nigerian troops recover Marte, scores of terrorists killed’.

“On March 9, this was the news item: ‘Nigerian troops eliminate 33 Boko Haram fighters.’ That happened at Chikingudu, also in Borno State.

“Buhari not treating Boko Haram with iron hand as he does separatists? Hear this one from PR Nigeria, on March 21: ‘NAF helicopters kill dozens ISWAP/Boko Haram fighters in Damasak, destroy 4 gun trucks’.

“And on April 2: ‘Police, soldiers repel attack on Commissioners’ convoy, kill 7 Boko Haram terrorists’.

“Three Commissioners in the Borno State government were reportedly traveling from Monguno to Maiduguri, when their convoy came under attack. The assailants paid a heavy price for their foolhardiness.

“Check this one out, on April 16: ‘Troops eliminate ISWAP commander’.

“Bukar Gana Fitchmeram (a.k.a. Abu Aisha) and scores of his fighters fell to the firepower of Nigerian troops, following their attempt to avenge the earlier killing of 12 high value ISWAP commanders in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

“April 27: ‘Renewed military attacks kill ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in Wulgo/Gwoza’.

“Do the naysayers want more evidence? June 2: ‘Scores of Boko Haram fighters killed, as military destroys 6 gun trucks.’ And four days later: ‘Troops eliminate 6 Boko Haram at Kumshe Town’.

“July 3: ‘Troops eliminate 28 ISWAP/ Boko Haram terrorists on Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway’.

“And on August 3: ‘Troops kill scores of ISWAP/ Boko Haram terrorists at Bula Yobe, Jabullam.’ No less than 37 of them bit the dust.

“These are human beings, not banana suckers, who had sadly been misguided, mis-oriented, misdirected. Human beings, the crown of God’s creation. What else can society do, than to take them out, so that the decent majority can live in peace? Sad, very sad.

“… All over the country, terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, all types of criminals are being spoken to in the language they understand. And the victory of good over evil is sure, inexorable. Yet some people say they see nothing that the government is doing. Pitiable souls. Of all men most miserable”, Adesina noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria