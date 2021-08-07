Isaac Success seeks to fight for place at Watford

Isaac Success will rather stay put at new Premier League boys Watford than move to Udinese in the Italian Serie A.

The Athletic has reported that the striker is scheduled to join the Italian team at some point during the current transfer window and it is understood that remains the most likely option.

Sources close to the Serie A side, who are also owned by the Pozzo family, have confirmed that they are interested in signing Success, who Watford are keen to move on.

However, with two years remaining on his Watford contract, the Nigeria striker is happy at Vicarage Road, particularly after playing his way into Xisco Munoz’s side at the end of last season.

Therefore, convincing him to leave this summer remains the biggest stumbling block at the moment.

Loan options in the UK might be more palatable for the 25-year-old and will be considered, but potential suitors matching that criteria are few and far between.

The club’s preference is to transfer him permanently to Italy, but a compromise may have to be sought that suits both parties, and a Udinese loan may be the best outcome in the end.

Vanguard News Nigeria