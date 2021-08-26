



File image of Nnamdi Kanu when he was first brought to court on after his extradition to Nigeria from Kenya.

IPOB wondered if bandits with the aid of alleged compromised Nigerian military can successfully attack the NDA and kill Igbo military officers, why will one think Fulani bandits can’t attack DSS headquarters with the aim of killing Nnamdi Kanu.



A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “Attack on NDA: Fulani planning to hand Nigeria over to Jihadists like Afghanistan was handed over to Taliban—IPOB, said the shameful story of NDA Kaduna attack was just a confirmation of the age-old plan to accomplish the wicked agenda of Islamizing Nigeria.



IPOB, however, warned that if anything untoward happens to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Nigeria will cease to be before the plan of Islamizing it will be achieved, telling all the people that have been talking against its leader and IPOB to cover their faces in shame over the level their country Nigeria is descending and degenerating to.

IPOB statement read in part, “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to put the world on notice of the wicked plot by Nigeria Government and its security agencies to turn Nigeria into another Afghanistan.”



“Tuesday’s coordinated attack on the heavily guarded Nigeria Defense Academy, NDA Kaduna, by rag-tag Fulani bandits with ease and without resistance was just a confirmation of the age-old plan to accomplish this wicked agenda of Islamizing Nigeria.



“This attack at the NDA Kaduna is also an indication that they may be planning to attack the Headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, where our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is currently detained.



‘If Fulani bandits with the aide of compromised Fulani controlled Military can successfully attack the NDA Kaduna as heavily guarded as it is, killing Igbo military officer, why will one think Fulani bandits can’t attack DSS headquarters to kill Nnamdi Kanu?



“The Fulani-controlled federal government knows that our leader is their greatest headache. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, predicted what is happening now and how the cabal running the country wants to actualise the Fulanization and Islamization of Nigeria agenda.



“Many people did not believe him, but the unfolding events leave no one in doubt of the reality of this wicked agenda. Anything they can do to eliminate our leader will not be considered too expensive, but our God will frustrate their evil plot. Those who were winning their dirty mouth against our leader and IPOB should now bury their faces in shame over the level their country Nigeria is descending and degenerating.



“We, therefore, want to place Nigeria on notice that nothing should happen to our leader while in her custody. Should anything untoward happen to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while in custody, Nigeria will regret the day it was amalgamated, the country will cease to exist before their Islamization agenda will be achieved.



“We equally want to place the world on notice that Nigeria should be held responsible if anything befalls our leader. Biafrans are also placed on red alert about disturbing security situation in Nigeria and the possibility of an attack against our territories.”

Vanguard News Nigeria