The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, declared every Monday, beginning from today, August 9, sit-at-home “Ghost Monday, to protest the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

While making the declaration, IPOB also vowed to cripple the economy.

The proscribed group said: “From that day (August 9) Biafra land will be on lockdown every Monday from 6am to 6pm until our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who was unlawfully abducted in Kenya and illegally detained by the Federal Government of Nigeria, is released.” Read the full story HERE.

Below are images from across the South-East as captured by Vanguard reporters, as the IPOB sit-at-home order takes effect.

IPOB sit-at-home across South-East in photos
Niger Bridge, Anambra. PHOTOS: Chimaobi Nwaiwu
Onitsha Terminal Park, Asaba-Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Anambra.

Douglas Road, Owerri, Imo.
IPOB sit-at-home, South-East
Royce Road, Owerri, Imo.
Secondary school students sent home in Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State. PHOTO: Ikechukwu Odu
Motorists at the Fire Service Junction, Owerri, Imo. PHOTOS: Chinonso Alozie.
IPOB sit-at-home, South-East
Mbaise, Imo.
Enugu. PHOTOS: Chinedu Adonu.
IPOB sit-at-home, South-East
IPOB sit-at-home, South-East
Ibeku Road by Item Street Umuahia, Abia. PHOTOS: Steve Oko.
A bank in Umuahia.
IPOB sit-at-home, South-East
Aba.
Aba.
Aba.
IPOB sit-at-home, South-East
Aba.

