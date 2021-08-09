IPOB sit-at-home across South-East in photos

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, declared every Monday, beginning from today, August 9, sit-at-home “Ghost Monday, to protest the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

While making the declaration, IPOB also vowed to cripple the economy.

The proscribed group said: “From that day (August 9) Biafra land will be on lockdown every Monday from 6am to 6pm until our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who was unlawfully abducted in Kenya and illegally detained by the Federal Government of Nigeria, is released.” Read the full story HERE.

Below are images from across the South-East as captured by Vanguard reporters, as the IPOB sit-at-home order takes effect.

Niger Bridge, Anambra. PHOTOS: Chimaobi Nwaiwu



Onitsha Terminal Park, Asaba-Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Anambra.

Douglas Road, Owerri, Imo.

Royce Road, Owerri, Imo.

Secondary school students sent home in Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State. PHOTO: Ikechukwu Odu

Motorists at the Fire Service Junction, Owerri, Imo. PHOTOS: Chinonso Alozie.

Mbaise, Imo.

Enugu. PHOTOS: Chinedu Adonu.

Ibeku Road by Item Street Umuahia, Abia. PHOTOS: Steve Oko.

A bank in Umuahia.

Aba.

Aba.

Aba.

Aba.

