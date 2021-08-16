Parts of Awka, the Anambra State capital on Monday

By Vincent Ujumadu

COMMERCIAL activities were still grounded in Anambra State, Monday, despite the cancellation of the sit- at -home by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in parts of Anambra State.

Banks, markets, as well as shops on the streets were not open, even when there was nobody ordering people to remain at home.

IPOB had earlier ordered the cancellation of the Monday sit- at- home following appeals by Igbo leaders, including Ohaneze Ndigbo, because of the negative impact it was having on the economy of the South East geopolitical zone.

Although there was no molestation of any sort on motorists who chose to travel to any part of the country through the zone, many people remained indoors and the traffic was light, apparently out of fear that IPOB members could attack them if they came out.

ALSO READ: IPOB order: Imo shutdown again

At the state secretariat complex in Awka, only few workers were seen on their duty posts and unlike last week when security operatives were patrolling along the major streets, no security personnel was seen on the roads. Normal checkpoints were, however, operational at their usual locations.

At the two campuses of the state –owned Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University at Uli and Igbariam, the second semester examinations scheduled for Monday could not hold because the campuses were virtually deserted. Similarly, Nnamdi Azikiwe University was devoid of the usual heavy movement of people, although some offices were open for business.

However, there were divergent views among IPOB members on the sit -at -home ordered to be in force every Monday until the release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is being detained by the Department of Security Service, DSS, in Abuja.

While a section of IPOB had directed that the sit- at- home should be observed only on days Kanu would appear in court, another group insisted that every Monday should be observed as a mark of respect for the IPOB leaders until he is released from detention.

Vanguard News Nigeria