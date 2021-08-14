By Bestman Michael

Schneider Electric, weekend, disclosed that investment in the data centre would hit $174 billion by 2023 following increasing demand.

The company, which called for more investment, stated that the disruptive IoT technologies have already created a spike in demand for data centres, while the essence of data continues to grow, more sustainable, efficient, adaptive, and resilient data centre infrastructures will be needed if owners are to cash in on this growth opportunity.

It noted that this is coming as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic which has put more pressure on industrial operators to accelerate their path towards digitization and automation in order to drive increased productivity, security, performance, and reliability throughout their operations.

Many companies across the world have already begun their journey in this regard, investing heavily in the data centre – a pattern yet to resonate with their African counterparts.

According to Schneider Electric, for industrial operators to capture the benefits of increased automation, they cannot rely on cloud technology alone to bring the resiliency and speed demanded by artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, advanced analytics, and other Industry 4.0 technologies.

It also disclosed that Local edge data centres, which are IT infrastructure enclosures/spaces/facilities distributed geographically to enable endpoints on the network, are increasingly becoming important.

Commenting on the development, managing director for Anglophone West Africa at Schneider Electric, Christophe Begat, said: “As digitization and technological advances bring us hurtling towards a new, more integrated future, not all data centre owners will be equally equipped to handle the new levels of operational agility required.

“However, if risks and shortcomings within existing data centre systems and related management strategies are recognized early enough, stakeholders will improve their chances to engineer a smooth transition to the more dynamic future.”

Citing the International Data Corporation, IDC’s predictions, Schneider Electric said that there will be approximately 41.6 billion connected IoT devices by 2025 – three times more than the number of people on the planet, adding that, of this number, industrial and automotive equipment represents the largest opportunity of connected things.

The company also, stated: “It further maintained that most commercial and industrial companies are experiencing a new challenge meeting the surge in demand from customers while ensuring business continuity in the current environment.

“This means speedier adoption of 4.0 technologies like Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications involve massive quantities of data. This explosion of data requires immense and even speedier computing power.

“And with more advanced technologies like robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), it is no longer possible for companies to rely solely on a centralized data centre located in an entirely different location.

“This is because the transfer of data between the operating system and data centre will be slower – reducing the effectiveness of advanced technologies that were meant to drive efficiencies in the first place.

“To accommodate these rising marketplace demands, data centre owners will be required to step up performance in four important areas, which include sustainability, efficiency, flexibility, and resilience.”

It, however, added: “In October 2019, Schneider Electric introduced as a first-to-market solution, EcoStruxure™️ Micro Data Center C-Series 6U Wall Mount features a low-profile design, making it 60 per cent less intrusive while allowing heavier, long-depth edge servers to be wall mounted with UPS. Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Micro Data Center series are self-contained, single-rack enclosures inclusive of remote monitoring and management, services, physical security, UPS, power distribution, and cooling devices for a fast, simple, and customized way to design, deploy, and manage edge computing solutions in multiple environments.”

