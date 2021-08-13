Omaduvie

Humanitarian Ambassador Omaduvie Sunday Oke-Oghene has urged Federal Government to invest in the future Nigeria Youths.

Omaduvie made the call while speaking to youths on the International Youth Day 2021.

READ ALSO:PDP crisis: Reps split over Secondus

Omaduvie noted that investing in the future of Nigeria Youths is an investment for a better Nigeria.

He called on massive investment in education and development of youths.

“The future of Nigeria will be better if the Federal Government can take the youths serious by investing in their future.

No nation can survive without investment in youths.

The future of every nation belongs to the youths and that is why I am calling on FG to urgently invest in the future of the youths.

Investment in youths will lead to unemployment reduction, crime rate And reduction in banditry” he said.