By Gabriel Olawale

The United Nations (UN) Resident & Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon and Oniru of Iruland have urged the Federal Government to empower the youths in the area of agriculture.

They made this known at the Celebration of International Youth Day with the theme- ‘Transforming food systems: Youth innovation for human and planetary health.’ and also Unveiling of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) at 60 on Thursday in Lagos.

The United Nations (UN) Resident & Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon said that transformation should transcend the country’s energy system but also the food systems.

Kallon noted that the Nigerian Youths is capable of revolutionizing the agricultural sector due to their innovation and creativity.

The Resident Coordinator explained that the climate challenge can be addressed by the youths through food transformation.

He, therefore, urged that awareness should not just be based on youth issues, but encouraged to be partners in achieving more sustainable future.

“It is not just our energy systems that need to be transformed but our food systems too.

“Young people in Nigeria can help revolutionize one of the nation’s largest employment sectors by bringing their innovation and creativity to bear on a system that needs to become sustainable and climate friendly.

“Food system transformation is yet another way this generation can contribute to addressing the climate challenge.

“To succeed in combating climate change and achieving the SDGs, there must be intergenerational dialogue, understanding, and cooperation.

“On this International Youth Day, we must not just raise awareness of youth issues, but encourage this generation to become full partners in our efforts towards a more sustainable future” Kallon said.

Speaking also, Oniru of Iruland, Oba Wasiu Omogbolahan said that unemployment and agricultural value chain would be improved upon if the Nigerian youths are empowered.

Oba Wasiu explained that accessing financial services by small holding farmers is still a challenge and should be worked upon by the necessary stakeholders.

He, however, stated that several start-ups are operating successfully across the federation as the Nigerian youths offer digital innovation and solutions that cover produce, product and services within the agricultural value chain.

“In Nigeria today, the youths are offering digital innovation and solutions that cover produce, product and services within the agricultural value chain.

“There are several start-ups operating across the federation such as farmcrowdy, pay farmer, and many more but they have the challenges of funding.

“If the small holder farmers have access to financial services, the agricultural value chain will experience transformation.

“If the federal and government state government can empower the youths on agriculture, there would be improvement in the value chain and unemployment will be reduced drastically” Oniru said.

The Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, who described the Nigerian Youths as the foundation upon which the country is laid, said they need to be patriotic, nationalistic and have the love of the country at heart.

Professor Osaghae noted that these are the critical elements to build the youths within the binding framework with national aspirations.

He also stated that the youths must recognize the speedy nature of the current world and must think out of the box to solve issues there in so as to show themselves to the world that they are not only adaptable but also innovative.

“The key thing our youths need to re-assert is nationalism, patriotism and love of country.

“These are critical elements to build our youths because our youths cannot be built outside of a binding framework that holds them together with national aspirations and all of those things must be contextualized.

“The youths of today must recognize that the world is moving fast and this is the chance that the youths have because it is a world that is changing and challenging whether it is Covid, terrorism, food scarcity etc

“All of these things provide opportunity for the youths to show themselves not only as an adaptable people but also innovative people. Thus far, we have seen that the Nigerian youths have the capacity to overcome and the resilience to show the world that they are drivers of change and transformation.” He said.

Touching on the rationale behind unveiling of the Institute at 60, Professor Eghosa explained that the Institute had been visible throughout Nigerian History in conjunction with its ambitions.

He posited that Nigeria has been a clear African leader and very exalted voice in global Affairs bound by foreign policies and international affairs engagement by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

“Through all of those years can be divided into phases and the Nigerian Institute of Interantional Affairs had been there all the transformation and phases and the ambitions of Nigeria.

“Basically, what has not changed at all is that Nigeria has been a clear African leader and very exalted voice in global Affairs and that is what Nigeria has been.

“It has also been bound by foreign policies and international affairs engagement by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.