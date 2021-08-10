By Olayinka Ajayi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide SanwoOlu, has reiterated that his administration is committed to programs that would benefit youths.

Speaking in a program organized by the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Lagos chapter, Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Commissioner for youths and social development, Segun Dawodu said:”We will continue to work together with NYCN, on programs that would benefit youths. The youths are very important to us and youth engagement, employment is the key vision of the governor.

“In this regard, we are going to have a program at the end of the year tagged a day with the governor, in which the governor will sit, listen to youths, and youths will advise the governor on what to do”.

In his reaction, a participant, Umehea Patrick, lamented on the gap between the youths and the government.He urged the NYCN to be the Link bridge between the government and the youths saying: “There’s a huge gap between the youths and the government, I will urge the organization (NYCN) to be a bridge to million of youths that doesn’t see anything good in the government. Let Nigerian youths be informed about your program and you will be shocked on how transformed these youths would be”.

In his response, the Commissioner for youths and social development, urged youths not to give up hope as the governor is committed to youths development. He said “The Lagos Government is coming up with a community and youths engagement program. The whole idea is for us to go to various LGA to know what the youths need and assist them.”