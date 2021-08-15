By Ike Uchechukwu

A Solution Oriented Civil Society Organisation, Solidaridad West Africa has trained 48 youths on climate Smart and sustainable oil Palm Cultivation.

Vanguard learned that the 48 youths were drawn from four states in Nigeria including ;Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Kogi, Enugu under the National Initiative for Sustainable and Climate Smart Agriculture in Oil Palm production .

With this training ,they can conveniently go into full production of oil palm and other crops in the the agriculture value chain and also serve as agents in their communities whereby they would also train other farmers who would in turn become as enumerators in their various communities.

Speaking with Vanguard shortly after the training on Friday in Calabar, Solidaridad Programme Manager,Oil palm Nigeria, Mr. Kene Onukwube, disclosed that the trainees have under their tutelage for over 18 months.

Onukwube said that best management practices would be brought to bear in oil Palm production to boost the yield and increase income for oil Palm farmers.

His words :”We are bringing together people we have coached and mentored for the past one and a half years through our agricultural academy.

“We are training some in producing oil Palm seedlings, it’s all climate Smart.We are bringing in best management practices for farmers to up their yield to at least 7.5 to 10 tonnes per hectre which before used to be 2 to 2.5 metric tonnes per hectre”, he said

Speaking further ,Onukwube stressed that the trainees will also be empowered so that during the oil Palm off season, they would also be generating income.

“For those who will benefit from Diverse Livelihood Support, we are looking at innovative horticulture where they are producing vegetables in an attractive way and modelled after the modular green house type.

“They will do it in their own way that is sustainable, some of them will go through soil-less agriculture”,The project manager maintained.

Onukwube hinted that each of the beneficiaries who had undergone the capacity training exercise will be given 150, 000 naira each as starter pack to begin their own businesses.

He explained that they decided to anchor the programme during the period when the the International Youths Day has been marked since large percentage of beneficiaries are youths.