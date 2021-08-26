.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Disturbed by the growing cases of bank robberies in the South West, the Oodua Youth Coalition has appealed to governors in the region to wake up and arrest the situation forthwith.

The National President of the Coalition, Oluyi Akintade Tayo and its National Publicity Secretary, Oluwagbenga Ajongbolo made the appeal in a statement made available to Vanguard in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Recall that three commercial banks bullion van have been attacked alone in Ondo state in less than one month.

Also, four policemen and two civilians have been killed by bandits who attacked banks bullion van and banks in the state.

However, the coalition said that ” It is important the necessary attention is given to the situation by the governors before it becomes the new normal.

The statement said that We, call on the Southwest Governors to wake up to the reality of growing cases of robberies in the region and faction out how to collaborate with necessary stakeholders to arrest the situation.

” Bank robberies, which has claimed the lives of innocent citizens, have been recorded more than once lately in Ondo, Oyo and Ogun State.

” it’s important to note that any leader who fails in the security of lives and properties of the people he represents has failed in all ramifications.

Speaking on insecurity generally in the country, the Coalition said that ” lt is with the utmost sense of proactiveness and great concern to the sustainability of our preserved peace as a Nation, that the Oodua Youth Coalition calls on the President of Nigeria, Gen. Muhammad Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, provide the Nigerian Military with the necessary institutional and moral support to arrest the heightened insecurity challenges confronting the country.

“This call becomes important as a result of the unknown gunmen invasion of the Nigeria Defense Academy (NDA), Kaduna and the brutal killings happening in Jos and different parts of the country.

” The ugly situations which send a negative signal to the Nigerian populace and international community, that Nigeria is losing the fight against insecurity, shouldn’t go unaddressed swiftly.

” The huge amount of money voted for security yearly is unjustified with the current security situations across the country.

The statement added that ” We call on the President, as the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces to, as a matter of emergency, order a background check on infiltrators, identify betrayal amongst the Force, unite and support the patriots in the Nigeria Armed Force as he declares war on bandits steering the calm water of the country.

