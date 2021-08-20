By Luminous Jannamike

The Nigerian Baptist Convention, Men’s Missionary Union, has accused the Federal Government of playing politics with the fight against banditry and insurgency.

The Union made the observation in a communique issued at the end of its 41st annual congress in Abuja, on Thursday.

In the communique signed by the President, Dr. Soye Asawo, the Congress condemned the recent killing of 22 travelers in Jos, Plateau State, and admonished the Federal Government to take the war to the criminals.

The communique reads in part, “Congress asks government to stop paying lip service to the fight against banditry and insurgency.

“We note with dismay the state of insecurity nationwide, and ask the Federal Government to deploy more security personnel to fight the war as Nigeria is presently at war against insurgents, Boko Haram, banditry, and ISIS, so that citizens do not resort to self-help in order to defend themselves.

“We asks government to prosecute all those arrested, captured or who surrendered over insurgency, banditry and all forms of criminality.

“We support state police, and ask the National Assembly to quickly amend constitution in this direction to give effect to the yearnings of the Nigerian people.”

On the kidnap of Bethel Baptist High School students in Kaduna, the Union called on the Federal Government and the Kaduna State Government to do all it takes to rescue the remaining students from captivity.