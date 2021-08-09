By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged the All Progressives Congress, APC, to stop “covering lies with lies,” and address the security challenges facing the nation.

The main opposition party stated this in a reaction to claims by the APC that the PDP was unduly politicizing the insecurity situation in the country.

In a telephone conversation with our correspondent, deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Diran Odeyemi tasked leaders of the APC to deliver on their campaign promises instead of looking for who to scapegoat for “their manifest failure.”

He said: “It was in the papers recently that over 3,000 people were killed in the past three months. Was it the PDP that published that story? Has the story be disputed?

“Nigerians no longer take these people seriously because they know next to nothing about the use of the power they were given by the people. No amount of lies will keep them in office beyond 2023,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria