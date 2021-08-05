.

In his resolve to stem the tide of insecurity in the state, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has nominated the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams as the state’s ambassador for the Western Nigeria Security Network, WNSN, known as Amotekun.

The governor also presented a brand new Jack Pick up Van to Aare Adams as a pilot vehicle with three members of the security outfit as part of Adams’ security entourages.

Speaking while receiving the van at his Omole Phase 2 residence in Lagos yesterday, Adams described the gesture as commendable, stressing that the security of the state remains the topmost priority of every government.

He also applauded the governor’s courage in ensuring that the state is safe for residents, insisting that governor Makinde’s efforts at reducing the tempo of insecurity in the state, by allocating ten million naira each to all the local government in the state had really paid off.

Iba Adams said the office of the Aareonakakanfo will continue to complement the efforts of the security outfit in reducing the spate of insecurity across the state.

He said: “I want to appreciate our amiable governor for this worthy honour, and I hope other governors in the region will replicate this gesture, particularly, at this time when we are faced with the various security challenges across the southwest.

“Security is a sacred responsibility of the Aareonakakanfo, and for the governor to have recognised that is highly commendable.

“For a very long time now, the office of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land has been at the vanguard of seeking a solution to the various security challenges in the southwest.

“Now that Oyo state government has identified with us as the ambassador of the state Western Nigeria Security Network outfit (Amotekun), it is a call to service.

“As the Oyo state ambassador of Amotekun, I will use the office of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland to complement the efforts of the state government in addressing the security deficit across the state.

“More importantly, I hope other states in the southwest, including Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Ogun and Lagos will replicate this gesture bearing in mind that the stool and office of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland are solely for all the states in the southwest and it is the responsibility of the governors to take care of the paraphernalia of the office.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the Oyo state Amotekun team, Comrade Akinro Kazeem Babalola said the state government gesture is in line with its resolve to reduce crime and the spate of insecurity in the state.

He said governor Makinde’s zero-tolerance to crime has rekindled people’s hope in the government.

