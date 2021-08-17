.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the wave of insecurity in the country which is permeating all social strata and levels of the economy and degenerating to local communities, notable social crusader and economist, Dr Kennedy Sule Izuagbe has advocated the convocation of an Afenmai Security Summit to bring together foremost groups, to synergize and come out with workable strategies towards taming the monster.

SHC Izuagbe noted that based on the position that would be arrived at the summit, a communique produced should be forwarded to the Edo state government and modalities to working out a formal arrangement with the State government and the security agencies in the form of an MOU put in place to support and work with the organized network of the Afenmai vigilante outfit.

Izuagbe who spoke as the keynote lecturer at the biennial Weppa Wanno Pyramid Retreat at the Edo Heritage Hotel, Benin City pointed out that a deliberate plan to synergize the various community vigilante groups in Afenmai land to ensure seamless collaboration, should be perfected, ways of funding of the Afenmai vigilante outfit formalized; while a robust mutually rewarding relationship with border, communities should be agreed upon towards achieving good neighbourliness on security issues.

He spoke on the theme “Security Challenges in Our Communities: The Way Forward”

Recalling trending security challenges in Afenmai Land, he said, “Our people in Afenmai land have been hacked down in their farms by criminal Fulani marauders. Note my emphasis on the word criminal. Not all Fulani herders are criminals. Farms have been deserted which has led to a scarcity of food in these largely agrarian communities.

“Our highways are no longer safe for anybody. Although statistics are not available to illustrate the deaths from herdsmen attack as well as the kidnap rate in Afenmai land, analysis of trends indicate that it is a rapidly growing menace in this area.

“With the criminal herders being driven away from the South West, forests in Edo State are becoming a safe haven for them, making security more challenging in most parts of the state, including Afenmai land.

“Clearly, criminal activities by criminal Fulani herders are the greatest security challenge in Afenmai land. They have attacked and carried out a good number of kidnappings in the area. Most devastating was the abduction and eventual killing of Prince Dennis Abuda, an Afenmai son based in the United States of America who was visiting his home village Fugar.

“Unconfirmed reports claimed he was trailed from Afenmai land to the notorious Ahor village, near Benin where he was abducted. A most concerning aspect of the insecurity in Afenmai land is the penetration of a large horde of questionable Fulani settlers in almost every community in this area. Many of them have become so familiar with our farms and forests that they are suspected to be guides to bandits marauding our forests.

“Another security challenge is cultism and the antagonism among cult groups. Cultism especially by students has become a serious challenge to security in our communities. For instance, Auchi has become notorious as a hotbed of cult wars. Lives have been lost and property destroyed. A corollary to this is armed robbery.

“Of course where the cult culture thrives, armed robbery and drugs abuse thrive too. This is because cultism feeds on violence, and resources are required to establish one cult group as dominant. People cannot sleep and close their eyes anymore.

“Land grabbing and attempts to adjust historical boundaries are equally not left out of the security challenges we have in Afenmai land. This particular challenge assumed a very worrisome dimension recently when a major conflict broke out between two hitherto peaceful brotherly communities. But for the wisdom applied by some troubleshooting Afenmai groups, the situation would have gone out of hand totally”.

“Going to the farm in most Afenmai communities is like signing a death wish, it is a pointer to poor or no harvests at all in our farms in the coming months and years. If there is poor or no harvests, the local economy is directly affected. This can only help further fuel poverty in our communities.

Commending the Edo State government on its commendable efforts to combat the growing insecurity in the State; Dr Izuagbe said, “The government sometime this year donated 15 security vans and launched a vigilante security network to strengthen the state’s security architecture to deal with rising insecurity.

He urged the Edo state government to, “Undertake periodic and regular bulldozing/ clearing of the highways and other roads prone to kidnap on either side of the road by a minimum of 100ft and 50ft respectively. This will help eliminate overgrown roadside bushes and wild vegetations that usually provide cover for kidnappers and other criminals to carry out their criminal activities”.

At the federal level, he said, “In its analysis of death arising from insecurity in the country, Eons Intelligence (a strategic intelligence and advisory group) reported that between 2011 and 2021, a total of 77,850 people were killed.

The South-South region accounted for 5,710, the fourth largest after the North East, North West and North Central. Nearer home, Edo State’s share of this harvest of kidnappings and death is reported to stand at about 601. This is a significant figure considering the entire South-South region.

Causes of these deaths were a result of attacks by criminal Fulani herders (who attack farmers), kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits. Between January and June this year, 5,800 persons were reported killed nationwide, an average of 32 deaths per day. South-South accounted for 140.

In the case of kidnapping, 2,943 persons were reported kidnapped during the six months between January and June this year. That’s an average of 16 kidnap cases every day.

Also, an international rights organization, Global Rights Nigeria, earlier this year reported 1,603 Nigerians were killed in the first quarter of 2021. According to the report, there has been harvest of abductions, insecurity of security officers, ethnic/communal tensions, unending terrors, and others, which have worsened the insecurity situation across the country.

The report also pointed that banditry alone claimed 906 lives, which made it the highest cause of killings in the country and followed by Boko Haram attacks claiming 207 lives in Nigeria while kidnapping recorded 1,774 abductees within the period under review.

Proffering solutions, Izuagbe said, “the Federal Government should immediately ban open Grazing as it will help identify the criminal Fulani’s as well as addressing the frequent avoidable farmers/herders clashes.

“Genuine efforts should be made to restructure the country and the restructuring should touch every aspect of the nation to promote equity, justice and sense of belonging and approval should be given for the establishment of State Police, as it is a misnomer that a sitting Governor who is given the responsibility of Chief Security Officer cannot command a DPO let alone a State Commissioner of Police is a misnomer

“Immediate review of the welfare of the Nigeria Police including their pay, kitting, working tools, demolishing existing dilapidated police barracks and building brand new police barracks, refurbishing the fairly good ones, as well as overhauling of the entire security network including the Nigeria Immigration Service; because if the Agency was alive to its responsibilities and working hand in hand with other security agencies including the Customs Service, illegal arms proliferation would not have been an issue in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria