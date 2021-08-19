.





… We’re not harboring herdsmen in any market – monarch



By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI



ALARMED by the worsening security situation in the locality, the Ovie of Ughelli kingdom, Delta State, HRM Wilson Oharisi III, has led his subjects on a prayer session, placing curse on kidnappers, armed robbers and those perpetrating other forms of criminality in the area.





The spiritual exercise which lasted for about three hours saw the monarch, clerics and indigenes of the kingdom praying for peace, growth and development of the kingdom.



Addressing newsmen after the prayer session, the traditional ruler said the exercise was aimed at protecting the kingdom against all forms of criminality and those who hide under the guise of being yahoo boys to perpetrate evil



“The prayer is meant for them to repent; if they refuse to repent, anyone perpetrating armed robbery, kidnapping will be caught and made to pay for their evil acts. The wages of sin is death. Anybody who refuses to repent, we swore that the person should either pack from the town or die.



Reacting to rumours making the round that his kingdom was harboring herdsmen in a market in the council area, he said “there is a market named Ughelli/Ogor market, but at the end, our name Ughell was erased from the market; we are yet to treat that matter.



“Before we knew it there are some Hausa people, I don’t know whether they are herdsmen or not, who took over the place. The surprising thing that I am seeing there is that if somebody goes to market, after trading they are supposed to go back. But these people reside in the market, before I knew, they started saying it is Ughelli that is harboring them. My hands are clean, I don’t know them.”

Vanguard News Nigeria