*Pray for Nigeria – Sultan

*New monarch: Don’t harbour criminals

By Bashir Bello

Against the backdrop of the atmosphere of nationwide insecurity, President Muhammadu Buhari and Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje have urged traditional rulers to promote peace, stability and assist government to provide security for lives and property.

The President made the call in his congratulatory message to the new Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero, who received his Staff of Office from Ganduje during his coronation yesterday.

Buhari, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, is also an uncle to the Emir.

“Your father, my late friend, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, may his soul rest in peace, was a symbol of unity, not only within the kingdom, but also in the entire Northern Nigeria and the country in general. I am confident that you will exhibit such leadership qualities and much more,”the President said.

Ganduje, while presenting him the Staff of Office, urged traditional rulers in Kano to continue to assist government in providing security for lives and property.

Sunday Vanguard recalls that Bichi was among the new emirates created by Ganduje’s administration. Others were Rano, Gaya and Karaye, in addition to the existing Kano Emirate Council.

The Emir, on Friday, married off his daughter to the son of Buhari, Yusuf.

Speaking after presenting the Staff of Office to the Emir, Ganduje said the state government appreciated the contributions being rendered by traditional institutions in promoting peace and stability in the state.

According to the governor, the contributions of traditional institutions made the administration to create the additional emirates, with a view to extending development to grassroot areas.

He urged the Emir and other monarchs in Kano to continue to assist government in providing security for lives and property.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, called on Nigerians not to give up but continue to pray fervently for God’s intervention to overcome the challenges of insecurity and others bedevilling the country especially the North.

The monarch called on traditional rulers to continue to assist their state governments in the discharge of their responsibilities towards improving and ameliorating the suffering of the people.

Earlier, in his speech, the Emir, Nasiru Ado Bayero, called on his subjects not to harbour criminals but instead expose and report them and their strange movement to security agencies.

He vowed not to let the people down as he would discharge his responsibility with equity and justice.

Bayero called on Bichi people to enrol their children in school and plant trees to avert desertification.

Dignitaries in attendence include the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba El-kanemi, Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, and Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

