By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The independent National electoral commission (INEC) in Kebbi State through its verified facebook page has said that, last week physical continuous voter registration has reached 195,591 across the states, local governments and the country at large.

According to the head of publicity and voter education unit Muhammad Musa said the total is the sum up figures which includes kebbi and the nation as a whole, he stated that, the excercise which begin in June 2021 had got the acceptance of members of the public in the state who throng to INEC designated centers across the state to register.

He explained that, there is adequate supervision of those in charge of the registration to ensure success of the excercise, he stated that, bonifide citizens of Nigeria above the age of eithteen are eligible for the voter registration.

Musa who lauds the smooth conduct of the excercise said that, INEC envasige that before the excercise is wind up they expect millions of Nigerians to register as it is the birth rights of eligible Nigerians.

He pointed out that, INEC will remain greatly indepted to critical stakeholders like the traditional and religious leaders who contributed immensely in the creation of awareness which complimented the huge awareness campaign that was done by INEC in villages, hamlets, markets and public gatherings throughout the state, this is aside radio jingles and television interviews to create awareness which he said has yeilded positive results as potential voters visits centers to register, he urged people of the state to exhibit maturity and to cooperate with the officials responsible for the excercise he concluded.