By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has raised the alarm over the existence of a fake portal for the Continuous Voter Registration CVR exercise, alerting Nigerians to the dangers of falling prey to scammers.

National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Abuja.

The statement reads; “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a post, which is currently being circulated on the social media, about a website for INEC voter registration which is different from the INEC CVR Portal.

“The address of the fake portal is https://register.inec-pvc.online/ with shortened URL as https://bit.ly/INEC-PvcReg2021.

“INEC wishes to totally disassociate itself from this website and any activity carried out on it. The Commission states that it has not accredited any agency or organization to capture details of intending voters on its behalf.

“The general public is hereby informed that the INEC Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) online portal remains https://cvr.inecnigeria.org”.

Vanguard News Nigeria