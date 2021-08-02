The Ijaw National Congress, INC, has fixed dates to conduct elections into Community, Clan, Chapter and Zonal executives across the Ijaw Nation.

National Publicity Secretary of INC, Engr Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha in a statement after an emergency meeting of National Executive Council, NEC, of the body said approval was given for the revised timetable for elections into the various tiers of congress.

The statement said: “Elections will commence first at the community level from August 9 to 12, 2021, followed by elections into the Clan level which is to be conducted from August 17 to 20, 2021. Then between August 21 to 25, 2021, elections into the various Chapters of INC would hold.

“Elections into the Zonal levels commences on August 30, to September 6, 2021.”

Ezonebi called on Ijaw sons and daughters of age as enshrined in the INC constitution to register with congress as a precondition for voting and be voted for.