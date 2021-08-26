The President of the Ijaw National Congress, INC, Prof Benjamin Okaba has consoled the families of seven Ijaw women of Bomadi town, Local Government Area of Delta State, who died in a road recent accident on the Orogun-Agbarha road.

In a condolence message by its National Publicity Secretary, Engr Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, Okaba sympathised with the families of the victims and said the death of the seven women was a colossal loss to the entire Ijaw nation and people of Bomadi council.

INC said: “It is with a deep sense of sorrow that we commiserate with the families of seven Bomadi ladies that lost their lives in a fatal motor accident on August 21, 2021, along Orogun-Agbara road on their way from a wedding Orogun.

“On behalf of Ijaw nation, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Chairman and people of Bomadi council and the families of our departed women.

“Their untimely death has undoubtedly caused great pain to their families and we pray that God Almighty avert such tragedy and will never occur again.

“May God grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and may their souls rest in peace,” the INC added.