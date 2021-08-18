.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A 20-year-old boy Kenneth Akobundu from Umuezeala Owere in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, who manufactured a mini-aircraft has been offered a scholarship by the Imo State Government to study in any university of his choice.

The scholarship was announced on Wednesday in Owerri, by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, after meeting with Akobundu.

He said the aim of the scholarship was to enable Akobundu, actualise his dream of becoming an aerospace manufacturer.

The Commissioner said: “Governor was not happy, that due to paucity of funds that the young man has not been able to accomplish his aim of fully manufacturing an aircraft to perfection.

“Worried of this situation, the governor has directed we meet with the young man and tell him that the government will take responsibility of his educational requirements to any university of his choice so that he can actualise his dream of constructing an aeroplane. This is a government of shared prosperity and it is part of this government agenda to encourage young people with such initiative to move to the next level and not allow this talent to waste.”

Earlier in his remark, Akobundu said his “20 years old, I had the intention of becoming a naval officer, but I keep seeing myself in the area of creativity and started constructing an aircraft when I was 17 years old, and by 2019 when I created an aircraft, I tried it, it did not fly and I continued in 2020 and by 2021, I was able to fix the aircraft and I succeeded in flying it.

“I test run it in my place, Ehime Mbano, it takes five minutes running before it will fly and I can fly for about three to four hours in the air. I can fly from there to the Imo Airport.”

“Today, I am very happy for this opportunity given to me by my governor, Hope Uzodimma, I never thought this will happen to me one day. The Imo government has brought me hope and I want to say thank you and I will not disappoint you.”

Vanguard News Nigeria