By Adeola Badru

DIG Adeleye Oyebade (rtd), in this interview, speaks on his foray into agribusiness after 30 years in service as a police officer and how the country can tackle poverty with food sufficiency. Excerpts:

As a security expert and stakeholder in the agricultural sector, what is your take on the issue of incessant attacks on farmers?

l want to believe as a stakeholder, one has to contribute his quota in check-mating the excesses of those who are going into crime, not only into crime but a crime that will have multiple effects on the society. Take one example, someone will just go into a farm and allow his cattle to eat up a farmer’s product. It is a problem that is not only going to affect the farmer but also the society because those products are supposed to be in the market. So I believe that we need a little of dialogue, a lot of consultation and we need to do a lot of talking to ourselves.

Why are you venturing into agriculture instead of setting up private security firm as a former police boss?

It is all about changing our society for the better. When I was about to leave the police, I started thinking about what to do to change our society for the better. Then, started thinking outside the box about what else I can do, knowing that some of our youths engage in crime because of idleness.

So, I ventured into agribusiness because I’m passionate about addressing food production and to assist in reducing unemployment rate in the country. I want to see our youth to be gainfully employed. When I was in the police, I looked at myself and I said having done that much in the Nigeria Police, and I looked at the level of crime in our society, and those that are majorly involved are youths and I looked at the possible effects of crime in our society, I said I must do something in my little way to contribute my quota to the development of my country, so the whole idea is all about giving back to the society.

Mainstay

I discovered that agriculture is the mainstay of our economy because everybody needs food; even if you’re fasting, you have to break it with food; so why not go into agriculture? And that gave me that idea, and now I’m currently into cassava food processing. I did a lot of studies on cassava, and after that, I decided to get land. After my findings, I went round and I found that Ilora farm settlement has been there for years, and majority of the farmers there specialize in planting cassava. We are not looking at the Nigerian market alone in terms of marketing of our products, we are also thinking of sending the products outside the country, so that Nigerians can get to malls in the UK, the US and other places and pick garri, cassava flour and odourless fufu and eat as if they are in Nigeria. So that led to the acquisition of the factory in Ilora farm settlement in Oyo State, and Governor Makinde just commissioned it. I’m just trying to draw attention to the need to increase food production because this will help to reduce the number of unemployed youths, as well as see how we can put smiles on the faces of Nigerians with that little contribution.

Don’t you think the high level of herders’ incursion will negatively affect your investment in agribusiness?

As far as Ilora farm settlement is concerned, we are working on putting up a police post there; presently we are not having issues with security on the farm. Our vision at Rontol Foods is to enrich the lives of our customers with quality food, so we have varieties of affordable, balanced food for all Nigerians.

As a new entrant, how do you compete with those already well established in the business?

We are trying to bring innovation in the sense that the odour that has been removed from the fufu is part of what we are talking about, and the packaging is also innovative. When you see the packaging, you will agree with me that we have done a lot, and then we want to excel in whatever we do, so our core values must be unique. We are committed towards bringing quality food to our society. What I’m saying is that, if we say our product is 50kg of cassava, it must be 50kg.

We have hectares of land and by the time there is increase in the demand of our products in the market, we will need more cassava and that is why we sited the factory at Ilora farm settlement where we have other cassava farmers, so in the long run after, maybe five to ten years after harvesting our own cassava, we will leave the land to recuperate before we go back into planting and, during that time if we need cassava, we will surely buy from those farmers there.

But for now we have more than enough cassava at the Rental Farms that will supply raw cassava to Rontol Foods for processing. We are the first to process lafun in Nigeria with machine. Our people just go to the market to buy it raw from market women, but we at the Rontol Foods are the first to process lafun. We also have well prepared and well packaged garri coming from our factory.

What are your challenges?

Most of our small scale industries are located in rural areas and they need good road networks to transport their products to urban areas. In the local areas where the industries are located, we need borehole water. We have done a lot for our workers in Ilora farm settlement. Apart from the factory that we built, we built quarters for our workers because they might work till evening time or late in the night; so they don’t need to go to the main town which is about 11 kilometers away, and that is why I say we need good road from Ilora to Ilora farm settlement.

Another challenge is power supply. We all know that power is essential to production in any factory; we are running on diesel because the transformer in Ilora is down, though we are currently working in conjunction with government to see what we can do. If there is transformer, it will boost our production. Partnering government is good, but let government assist in the area of providing infrastructures, and also encourage local industries to thrive. If the local producers are able to get water, good roads and power, I believe the problem is 50 percent solved. As for me I’m not asking them for a loan, I’m not asking them for money, I’m only asking for infrastructures that we can build upon. We are in touch with IITA and other agricultural institutes to get more knowledge about cassava and innovations about agribusiness.

We are working on Vitamin A type of cassava because we have been briefed that when processed, Vitamin A will give us natural yellow garri, and there are some people in this part of our country that love that kind of garri.

What is your market scope?

Our target customers are average Nigerians. There are some people who love fufu in some parts of this country, and we are here to give them odourless fufu. As you know that we have also some Nigerians who love garri to make Eba and drink, we have given it to them and they have actually confirmed that the garri is good. We are thinking of how to assist government through employment of youths and we can make use of our factory as a training ground for our youths. We can also help to build the factory, train youths, and after the training hand it over to government. This will provide job opportunities for our youths and reduce the cost of food items in our markets.

Vanguard News Nigeria