Marketing expert, Oke Umurhohwo has said that he is joining the race for the Delta State House of Assembly to bring in fresh ideas and professionalism in serving the people.

The young professional, in a chat, said Nigerians and Deltans particularly need to move forward and that only a paradigm shift from what used to be to innovative and professional approach spearheaded by a professional like him will make it happen.

Below are his comments:

Q1. Why do you want to migrate from the corporate world into the Nigerian political space?

Well, I’m not migrating and I’m not new to the Nigerian political space due to my past roles. Looking at Nigeria’s political space, you will observe that time has come for fresh ideas and professionals to be involved for better service to the public. This is the reality coupled with the fact that I decided to heed the call of my people to serve them.

Q2. How long have you nurtured this idea of getting involved in the political space?

I’ve been a participant in the political space for a long time, even right from my school days. The only change this time is that I’m offering myself up for a political position, and this is because I believe I can deliver for the people and meet their aspirations. That is why I’ll be seeking the Ughelli North Constituency 2 seat in the Delta State House of Assembly in 2023 because I believe it affords me the platform to launch my ideas and advocate for the good of the people.

Q3. Which political party do you belong to and have you officially declared your intentions to run?

At the moment, I belong to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). As for declaring the intention to run, the time is not yet right to do so. However, I’ve begun consultations, which usually is the key thing, and the outcome will guide my public declaration.

Q4. How prepared and sure that you would clinch your party ticket?

I’m well prepared and trusting the party stakeholders in Delta State and my constituency as well as delegates to consider me for the ticket for the Ughelli North Constituency 2 on the platform of PDP. As I noted earlier, I’m already in consultation with stakeholders and the reception so far has been encouraging. By God’s grace, I’ll get the PDP ticket and go on to win the elections in 2023.

Q5. Do you believe in the Nigerian political process and what do you think can be done to improve the system?

I’ll be lying to you if I tell you that Nigeria’s political process is encouraging, however, whatever flaw in the system can only be corrected when we get involved. This is one of the reasons that propelled my decision to fully go into Nigerian politics. Complaining, as we can see, isn’t enough, but for us, especially young people, to participate in politics and make the changes they think are lacking in the system. Look at the issues around the recent Electoral Act passed by the National Assembly; it simply showed a lack of vision on the side of those who voted to restrict the transmission of election results electronically. This wouldn’t be the case if people with ideas and purpose join politics and run for office.

Q6. As a young candidate, what would you advise young Nigerians interested in running for office?

Make up their minds early enough, and find a party that aligns with their ideology to get a platform. As things stand today in Nigeria, two parties– PDP and APC– have more chance of winning an election, and so, should get more preference from young Nigerians in political party consideration. If young Nigerians can make their numbers felt in both parties, it will hasten the process for the older generation to trust young Nigerians with leadership positions.

Q7. Which position are you contending for and where?

I’m contesting for the Ughelli North Constituency 2 seat in the Delta State House of Assembly.

Q8. Why do you think You are the best person for that position?

Although I have not been elected to serve in the legislative arm of any of the tiers of government, I am not new to politics nor legislative business. My dual experience during my undergraduate days and as a Special Assistant to a senatorial candidate exposed me to the nitty-gritty of the legislature. I appreciate the fact that the parliament is where laws are made, on which the executive acts. Therefore, I am well prepared to lead pro-people bills and other legal instruments to ensure that service delivery is rendered to the people of Ughelli North Constituency 2, which I anticipate to represent.

I’m well prepared for the job, which makes me stand out as the best fit for the position.

Q9. What’s your take on the current state of the nation?

As we can all tell, the country is in a turbulent situation. Whether North or South, insecurity headlines Nigeria, and people are becoming increasingly unsure about their safety. On the economic front, the situation isn’t palatable and the government appears to have no answer to turning things around as it continues to mount debts for the future. Unemployment continues to rise that the World Bank in a recent report said it was the worst in the country’s history. Things are just not going well, and the tension of secessionists is eclipsing the problems facing the country.

Q10. Who is your preferred contender for the 2023 presidential election?

Since no one has really made their intention to contest the Presidency in 2023 known, I think I can reserve my choice till when they do.

But as I noted earlier, Nigeria is in a turbulent situation and to get out of this mess, Nigeria needs a tested and capable leader. Someone who’s is versed in economic management and a detribalised Nigerian that can bring the country together. The next president must be someone who can commit to bringing younger generations into politics and governance. Someone who’s youth-friendly and would bring the best hands into the government who can implement his brilliant ideas, not to only turnaround the Nigerian economy, but put it on the full path of economic prosperity.

If we truly want a way out of the enormous problems that Buhari is leaving behind, then we need a capable and proven person to take over.

About Oke:

Oke Umurhohwo is a brand management professional, who has consulted for more than 16 brands on brand reputation management. With over 5 years of brand management experience, Oke has contributed to creatively building brands and turning products into best sellers.

Oke, a 31-year-old marketing expert, presently working with one of Africa’s biggest technology brands, itel. He’s currently the West Africa Marketing Manager in the company, a role that sees him coordinate the growth of the brand in at least 3 countries.

He’s running for the Delta State House of Assembly seat come 2023 and has already started grassroots mobilizations plus other behind-the-scenes campaign planning. His drive is for effective governance and proper representation of the voices of the people.

A thoroughbred and skilled communicator with a passion for people empowerment, media engagement, good governance, and ICT. He is an astute strategist, a prolific writer, a climate change and safer environmental advocate, and the Co-convener of Youth in Government, Nigeria who has spent quite a number of years building his wit and grit in the Nigerian private sector.

He obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from the University of Lagos and currently running his Masters’s in Business Administration (MBA) in the same school.

He is a politician and member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Nigeria.

As part of his National efforts in building the party, he was the Lagos State New Media co-ordinator for the 2019 PDP Presidential Campaign and was also part of the team that championed the #NotTooYoungToRun bill that has been signed by the president.

Oke has continually grown in touch with his hometown organizing sports competitions, bursaries, empowerment schemes, and medical outreaches amongst many other exercises which have kept him connected physically with the people in his constituency.

When he is free, Oke Umurhohwo enjoys swimming and watching his favourite football club, Chelsea.