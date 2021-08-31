…My endorsement by Buhari surprised me – APC candidate



…APC set to resolve Uba family crisis – Uzodimma



…APC waxing strong in Anambra – Buni

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday told the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the November 6 election in Anambra state, Senator Andy Uba that he was anxious about his success.

President Buhari stated this when he received Senator Uba who was presented with the APC flag at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President told the APC standard-bearer, “I am happy to formally welcome you. I certainly wish you the best of luck. I’m anxious for your success, and will closely follow.”

The candidate was accompanied to the event by the Chairman, Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Governors Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, who is also Chairman, Campaign Council, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and George Akume, Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina disclosed that the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni said APC daily receives new entrants from Anambra State, citing the recent decamping of Senators Stella Oduah and Joy Emordi, adding that “Anambra is ripe for us, and we will work together for victory.”

In his remarks, Gov Uzodinma, as Chairman of the Campaign Council, assured the President that the message of the Party would be taken to the people of Anambra, “which will translate to victory for us in November.”

He also thanked the President for making the job easier, “because of the integrity and honour you have in Nigeria. Your name opens doors for us, and lots of people come into our party today because of it.”

“By the grace of God, we will be successful,” Gov Uzodinma concluded.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after the meeting, the APC candidate said he was surprised that President Buhari had endorsed him.

He said: “Well, I was surprised at the endorsement of Mr. President and what he said to me today came from his heart.

“You know everybody was shocked at what he said, he said ‘I’ve been looking forward to seeing you, looking forward to working with you and I wish you well. I will be monitoring you and following you so that at the end Anambra will be APC state.’”

On going into the Anambra governorship election with his family that is divided between the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uba revealed that Uzodimma was in discussion with the family on the issue.

Recall that his sibling, Senator Ugochukwu Uba, is a claimant to the ticket of the PDP in the election.

But Uba said, “Well, if you talk about being divided, we are not divided. And I will tell you for sure that we are not divided. At the end, everybody will see that we are not divided. We’re going to win Anambra state, APC will win Anambra states under me.”

On his siblings belonging to PDP, he added: “Well, we have been talking with the Governor of Imo, I can tell you that we have had meetings, we’ve agreed on what am I going to do? That’s why I said, there are many things you can say we agreed on what we’re going to do. So. let the Governor explain to you what you’ve done.”

Asked about his relationship with the leader of APC in the state and Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, Uba described their relationship as cordial.

In his comments on the division in Uba’s family, Governor Uzodimma said family alone cannot win Anambra election, saying that political family like that APC would ensure victory at the poll.

Uzodinma sated: “Let me also just interject a little bit following the last question you asked, the business of winning a state election cannot be achieved by one family, no matter how united or how strong that family is. But as it concerns the Uba family, we have a reconciliation committee, consultation is ongoing.

“But when we talk about family here, the political family is a APC. You may be a biological brother but you are not a member of my party, so you are not my brother politically speaking. So, APC as a family we are united and we’re going to unite more in Anambra state and by the grace of God, we will win the election.”

The APC national caretaker chairman, Buni, in his remark told journalists that the APC is waxing strong in Anambra state with the recent defections from the APC.

“So, that tells you how ready we are and how APC is growing and waxing stronger in Anambra state and that’s how we are sure of victory come November 2021,” he said.

The Yobe state governor said efforts are on to settle the differences among members of the party that are still aggrieved, saying a that a committee has been set up for the purpose.

He said, “We have a committee to that effect that is working hard to bring all our members together in Anambra state for us to have one united family to face the election and we are sure of victory.

“Many people are crossing over to APC since after our gubernatorial primaries, and that attest to Mr. President’s performance, especially when you see to the infrastructure he is putting in place across the country, and especially in the south East.

“You know, the ongoing Second Niger Bridge, Enugu-Onitsha roads and the rest of other infrastructures that are being put in place by Mr. President is part of what is attracting many people to the party coupled with the fact that APC has produced a candidate that is acceptable to Anambra state, particularly the entrance of Senator Joy Emordi and Senator Stella Oduah is a boost to the party in Anambra State.

“So, you can see by yourself that APC is accepted in Anambra State and by the grace of God, we are going to win the election.”

He, however declined to answer the question on the efforts of the party to settle aggrieved members of the party over the outcome of the party’s primaries to select the party’s flag bearer.

One of the aggrieved aspirants, Chief George Moghalu has dragged the party to court over the outcome of the primaries.