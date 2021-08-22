…Welcomes Obidike into his palace

Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has thrown his weight on the popular axiom “Unity of Nigeria”. Aminu who is the 15th Fulani Emir of Kano from the Fulani Sullubawa clan, Friday gave reasons Nigeria should be indissoluble.

Speaking with Chukwuebuka Obidike, member All Progressives Congress, APC, National Lobby Group, Emir Aminu opined that he is a friend of the Igbos and would always be a brother to an Igbo man.

Showing his down to earth characterization, Aminu reportedly waited for Obidike, who abnitio informed him of his coming to his palace on Friday.

While all efforts to make it on Friday proved abortive, Obidike stormed Aminu’s palace on Saturday in the company of Odinaka Ojukwu, CEO of Dynamic Limited.

In his speech Emir Bayero welcomed the duo, noting that he (Obidike) should take his palace as his home.

Emphasizing, on the unity of the country, Bayero reminisced how he played a major role during the wedding ceremony of the leader of the defunct Biafra, Odumegwu Chukwuemeka Ojukwu.

Bayero conspicuously told Obidike that many Igbo big wigs are his friends, saying that he had stayed in Onitsha for some years before retiring to his home town, Kano.

Advising Obidike, Emir Bayero told him to see him as a father, noting that he is welcome to his palace anytime, any day.

His words: “See me as a father Obidike, you are my son. I want you to be a honest and sincere person. See this palace as your home”.