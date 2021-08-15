Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina state says he will retire home to rest, after the completion of his current second and last tenure.

“I have held various positions, both in my state and at national level, therefore, it is better for me to stay at home and rest after my tenure”, he said, while fielding questions at a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Katsina, on Sunday.

He recalled that he contested for the House of Representative and won, pointing out that he even emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, while at the National Assembly.

” I was at one time, the Vice Chairman of my party, the All Progressives Change (APC) in the North-West geo-political zone.

” I was the commissioner of water resources and I am now the Governor of the state, therefore, what else am I looking for? It is better for me to leave the stage.

“I have paid my dues, it is better for me to stay at home and rest, after my tenure,” Masari added. ((NAN)

