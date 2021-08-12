Captain Hosa Okunbo

Vanguard Businessman of the year 2019, Leemon Ikpea, has expressed shock over the death of the Chairman Ocean Marine Services Limited, (OMSL) Capt. Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

Capt. Hosa as he was popularly known was reported to have died in a London hospital on Saturday midnight.

The Edo State born billionaire, who died at 63, had traveled to the United Kingdom last year for the treatment of cancer.

Ikpea stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos yesterday.

Lamenting the impact of the death of his friend, Mr Ikpea, who is the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lee Engineering & Construction Company Limited, said the Nation has lost a business guru in the death of Capt. Hosa.

He described the renowned business mogul as a blessing to humanity and a great friend whose pivotal was selflessness.

The statement reads “Undoubtedly, Capt Hosa’s demise came as a rude shook. The pains are not mere emotional flashes; they are indeed piercing, as he was an icon and an illustrious servant of the Edo people, Nigeria and the World at large.

“For some of us who were close to him, he was practically selfless and desirous to see you better as we often share ideas that have turned things around for us. He was committed to giving and was more often, inexorably imbued with calmness while lifting the downtrodden.

“To me, I consider this a personal loss as we are very close. He was a pride to the ‘Edolite’.

“The reality of the finality of death, truly hurts the heart. But for Hosa Okunbo, he had played his own part of the endless life orchestra and has departed.

“We must take solace in his good deeds while alive. He is now a Heaven’s gain.

“The people have lost a committed giver, and we shall continue to remember his contributions to humanity and strive very hard to do better.”

“I commiserate with the immediate family, friends, loved ones and associates.”

He prayed to God to grant his friend an eternal rest in His bosom.