…Hails Justice Egwuatu over judgement

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aareo Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Wednesday, applauded Justice Obiora Egwuatu’s ruling for granting the 12 aides of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, bail after spending 32 days in Department of State Services, DSS’, custody.

Iba Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media,Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, described the judgment as a reflection of people’s hope in the judiciary.

The 12 aides of the embattled Yoruba nation agitator werrarrested on July 1, during the attack on Igboho’s Soka residence.

In his remarks, the Yoruba Generalissimo, expressed hope in the ability of the judiciary, saying the judiciary remains the bastion of hope to the people.

He said: “Let me applaud the courage of Justice Obiora Egwuatu for her strength of character. She has distinguished herself as a, woman of hope and with today’s ruling, I think ordinary people can begin to repose faith in the judiciary.”

Adams, however, commended the courage of the detained aides for standing firm despite their condition.

Adams had, last week flayed the DSS over its failure to present the 12 aides of Igboho after their lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi had filed their bail applications.

Justice Egwuatu, in her ruling, said the detainees are entitled to bail by the provisions of the Nigerian law having been held in custody beyond the period stipulated by law.

The judge said that the law even frowned at a situation where citizens’ liberty is curtailed under unlawful circumstances.

Vanguard News Nigeria