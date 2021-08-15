Voluptuously endowed Nollywood actress, Nazo Ekezie has sounded a note of warning to her fans and Instagram followers that she would be posting some bikini pictures soon as she’s about to embark on a slimming programme to shed some fat.

She made the announcement via her Instagram page and tagged it “Public Announcement”

“If you don’t like bikini pictures.. leave my page now o. Don’t come and be quoting John 3:16 for me because when I’m done losing this fat, is all over,” she writes.

A look through the actress’ Instagram page reveals that she has not posted any bikini pictures before and the inference could be that she didn’t want to cause any pandemonium as a result of excess flesh in the ‘dangerous zones’.

Vanguard News Nigeria