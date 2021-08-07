The year 2020 will forever be a blotch in the history of the world because of the covid-19 pandemic. Fun-seekers and party goers especially felt the heat as we had to stay indoors for months on end. Social gatherings were put on hold, even social-cultural events like the renowned Idoma International Carnival was put on hold as well.

To fill the void, our founder, Renowned Philanthropist, Prince Edwin Ochai Our President hosted a special Charity Edition tagged ‘Ohigbu K’ Achoalo” (For the sake of our people). The charity brought relief to the underprivileged across the land as they went home with foodstuff including rice, yam, groundnut oil, palm oil and noodles.

Idoma International Carnival is set to return in Grand style and this brought on so much excitement and anticipation from many around the world. The carnival slated for the 23rd to 26th December will be a bigger and better funfair. From amazing activities like Idoma Got Talent, to Ogbureke traditional wrestling contest, to our popular bonfire night, to comedy and music concert and let’s not forget our prestigious pageantry, The Anticipated Face of Idoma Beauty Pageant amongst other activities.

The Idoma International Carnival 2021 tagged ‘OtuOkpoche K’acholalo’ (Hope for our people) is slated for the 23rd – 26th December. Certainly, it is one to prepare and mark your calendar for.

Idoma International Carnival is the place where the fun never ends.