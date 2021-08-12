ICAN President faults Nigeria's woes on adoption of foreign policies

57th President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Mrs Comfort Olujumoke Eyitayo

The 57th President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Mrs Comfort Olujumoke Eyitayo has faulted the federal government’s approach of adopting foreign policies and programmes without reviewing them to meet the peculiarities of Nigeria’s socio-political and economic dispositions.

Eyitayo, who made the observation at a reception organized in her honour by Remo Growth and Development Foundation (RemoGDF) at the palace of the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, in Sagamu, warned, that adopting foreign policies and programmes, hook line and sinker to solve Nigeria’s challenges may further compound the country’s woes.

She stated that the adoption of foreign policies and programmes by the federal government had not yielded the much expected positive result, advising the government to adopt a bottom-up approach to the development of policies.

The ICAN President lamented that Nigeria has been struggling under the weight of intractable corruption, frequent and wanton destruction of lives and properties, poor socio-economic indices and weak institutions.

She opined that the current approach of adopting foreign policies and programmes, hook line and sinker, to address local challenges might lead the country to perpetually grope in the dark of underdevelopment.

“Evidence has shown that, over the years, national priorities are not adequately reflected in most of these global policies and programmes.

“When it becomes necessary to import foreign policies, then the managers of the country should do a smart adaptation of such policies to meet the peculiarities of our socio-political and economic dispositions”.

Eyitayo supported the call for the governments to assign constitutional roles to traditional rulers, advising that they should be fully involved in any policy intervention to address the increasing and discouraging negative trends in the country.

The ICAN President was of the opinion that the rich and invaluable knowledge of traditional rulers should be leveraged upon in building a nation Nigerians could all pride in.

In his remark, Oba Ajayi said the building of strong institutional base in the country as a system would go a long way in curbing the excesses of the nation’s political leaders.

He said, strong institutions have been proven to be logical and enduring in a number of climes and therefore encouraged the leadership of the Nigerian nation to entrench this system if they truly desired a democratic system of administration that could check the excesses of any political leaders, and also to forestall her being legislated out of existence.

“Let us just thank God for the strong institutions in the United States of America. If not, what happened at the tail end of President Donald Trump, would have thrown the country into anarchy”, the monarch stressed.

The traditional ruler urged members of the institute to come up with suggestions and solutions to some of the problems confronting the country while advising the nation’s leaders to take a queue from the democratic leadership succession arrangements of ICAN which he described as devoured of wrangle and rancour

The monarch also called on the governments to give constitutional roles for traditional rulers, saying they should be carried along in the formulation of policies that would affect the people at the grassroots level.

