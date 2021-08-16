By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Muhammad Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has described former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida as an Inspiration to many Nigerians.

Senator Musa who felicitated with the former Military President on his 80th birthday Anniversary, thanked God for the life of Babangida who has impacted positively in the lives of Nigerians across the country.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Senator Musa said that the people of Niger East are rejoicing with the family, numerous friends and associates of the General as they celebrate his attainment of what he described as milestone in a remarkably fulfilled life.

He said, “On behalf of the good people of Niger East Senatorial District (Zone B). I’m writing to wish you a happy birthday and to thank you for your selfless services to our dear country Nigeria. You are indeed an inspiration, and I hope you have many more years to keep up the good work.

“You have proven yourself to be an Exemplary Leader of high Ethics and Morality and have Exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership style during your tenure as a Nigeria’s military president.

“President Babangida has attained this milestone in good health of mind and body, and with his legacy well established in the political history of our great country, Nigeria.

” While in government, he worked to keep Nigeria united and to make it stable and prosperous and out of power and in well-deserved retirement, the former Head of State has continued to promote the nation’s democracy and national unity.

“As you mark your 80th birthday Sir, I join other well wishers, family members and friends in wishing you a very happy birthday. As you are aging gracefully, may you have many more years and sound health.

“I pray that the days ahead bring you more of Allah’s strength as well as glory, honor, and peace.

“Baba, we thank you for choosing the higher path of selflessness and courage. Thank you for being such a great leader. Wishing you many more prosperous years on earth. Happy Birthday to an enigma!”