Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida(retd)

By Segun Ige

PRECISELY 10 days before his 80th birthday, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida spoke expressly regarding the nature and structure of the present pristine conditions of the presidency vis-a-vis what was obtainable during the military era. On the Arise TV interview aired on Friday, August 6, IBB offered his forthright perceptiveness, especially within the purview of the 2023 presidency, on the ideal leader of Nigeria.

This is ultimately welcoming, in times like this, when the country is bedevilled by burgeoning(presidential!) rivalry, insecurity and insincerity silently stimulated by crackpot politicians, sob-sisters, fantastic schemers, fiddle-faced legislators, prejudicial judges, shyster restructuralists, etc., etc., etc., in the very private precinct of power.

General Babangida, who ruled Nigeria from August 27,1985 to August 26,1993, is, quite interestingly, deemed to be a perfect Nigerian paradox. In that interview, IBB admitted how he was genuinely “Maradonic” – the counter-intuitive spontaneous propensities of scoring for one’s team by flagrantly flouting the rules– in his approach to leadership.

Little wonder, then, that the General would annul, on June 23, 1993, the generally acclaimed freest and fairest election, held on June 12, 1993, which fundamentally was underpinned on retrieving Nigeria from military men who had no idea of Nigeria, who had no notion of Nigeria, who had no ideal for Nigeria.

And the Nigerian flag of unity was shattered, of which we bear the brunt even now disastrously, perpetuated by dynamic opportunists, with their paradoxically disintegrating pulchritude of platitudes, putting the much-desired Nigerian nationhood on continued reverse gear. And so as a “geographical entity,” Nigeria became (and continues to become) a mere turn-taking opportunism for adventurism of power.

But has the narrative changed? Even in the democratic dispensation? How is that supposed to be when, largely, the country and its leaders have not changed? No change! It’s simply a clear matter-of-fact statement that the table is turned, routinely, to delegate, select, choose same-set of disgruntled knaves who have the knack to perpetually divide the dividends of democracy among them.

How hopeless we are in the teleological delusions of beatifying one curmudgeon of a candidate superior intellectually, ethically and mentally, to other contemporaries of similar persuasion, with respect to the 2023 presidency!

The rippling and crippling effect is that their operations weren’t and aren’t measured to meet the “values” of the people they lead and, consequently, they increase in influence, in significance and in number in their demagogical ideologies.

First, that the next president should be within the age bracket of 60, IBB states, is “annulling” the modern temper of democratisation, where age is not really a criterion for successful leadership. Whose democracy is ours? Definitely, the Nigerian democracy, in constitution and in creed, is modeled after the United Sates of America’s.

In particular, Barack Obama, 44th United States President, became president when he was aged 47. I remember former President Bill Clinton describing him, also oxymoronically, as someone who’s “cool” on the outside and on “fire” in the inside during his presidential campaign in 2008. (By contrast, but somewhat similarly, IBB suggests, to redeem Nigeria from leadership dementia, the leader’s got to be some “evil-genius,” who knows how to inviolably deploy “The Hand of God” to successfully scale through the juggernaut and jinx of the junta.) Clinton disinterestedly remarked that’s who America needs.

Obviously, then, is not the presidency based on race, colour, age, or any mysterious and mischievous yonder yardsticks? In his re-election in 2016, Clinton again put to the crowd how Obama was uncharacteristically able to tackle climate problems, White supremacy, domestic terrorism, institutional racism, at least to a very considerable extent. That’s not to say there’s no killing or shooting of Black people, but far, far incomparable to the manageristic – or, if you like, materialistic – tactics of his White successor, President Donald Trump. How paradoxical that the Blacks would be agents of national integration of America!

IBB also identified friendship as an important hallmark of who better leads Nigeria. That I think should have been needless to say because our electioneering mechanism in Nigeria is cloaked by what I call “selectioneering”, where a certain group of sit-back, nay sit-tight, leaders who are, of course, listening, watching and studying, are regulating this selectional – not democratic – process of who leads the country, on the perverse procurement of the spoils of office precipitated by the spoils of power. Having friends all over the country is not a tested grundnorm of progressive politics or politicking.

Beyond America, 45th US President Donald Trump had very powerful friends spanning across the Middle East, Asia and South America. Yet a serious unemployment crisis erupted and disrupted the economy, with hundreds of thousands of lives lost to the raging coronavirus pandemic due to a spike engendered by systemic discrimination and ingrained inequalities.

Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were and are close allies of Barack Obama, who in one way or another influenced and inspired his unparalleled ideal “Promised Land” for America.

Ige, a Lagos-based freelance journalist, wrote via: [email protected]