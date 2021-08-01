Gaming company, iAuctionX has launched an online platform to help Nigerians enhance their livelihood through raffle auctions.

Licensed by the Lagos State Lottery Board, iAuctionX is on a mission to use this as a tool to reduce the rate of poverty in Nigeria, by helping Nigerians improve their standard of living. It does this through a series of auctions where individuals win essential items for ridiculously low prices.



This ensures that individuals can afford to get otherwise expensive items like cars, electronics, real estate at convenient prices.



While helping Nigerians to improve their standard of living, the company, which is also known as IAX, hopes to, through this, bridge the gap between the rich and the not-so-rich – giving an equal winning opportunity to every bid.



According to Paige Iroegbu, the CEO at iAuctionX, “Lottery in the advanced world has changed millions of lives and lifestyles, it’s on that premise that iAuctionx was established to improve the lives and lifestyle of fellow citizens.

This is done through a series of auction games which individuals can engage in with as little as N50 and registration is free” he stated.

He further added that the platform also has “cushion plans in place for when the targeted number of bids are not reached for auctioned items. That replaces the old and common approach of closing an auction with no winner, when the auction falls short of predefined targets. This also ensures that Nigerians have an opportunity to win in every situation.”

In order to cater to people of varying purchasing power, iAuctionX offers a tiered bidding system, categorised into Gold, Silver and Bronze respectively.