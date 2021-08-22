By Ayo Onikoyi

Enterprising Yoruba actress, Adebanke Adeyeye who studied Mass Communications at Polytechnic, Ibadan has won the hearts of many movie lovers in films like Addiction, Elesan, Nkan Egbin, Deep Silence, Dark Room, Time and many more. The Ondo State girl from Owo local government shares her journey in life and in the movie industry in this one-on-session.

Beginning

I have always known that I would be an entertainer right from my primary school days because I was always engaged in social life and many people complimented me and advised my mom to support me to go into acting. But an unsavoury experience at the beginning almost got me discouraged. When I wrote a story and gave it to a marketer to help me produce it, he went ahead to produce my story for another person. I cried the day I heard he’s shooting it and the day the movie came out. But life goes as my dream is bigger than that.

Kind of man

I like smart and hard-working guys that wear nice cologne. I also like a guy in palm slippers so I can see his feet if it’s clean or not.

Money and love

I would choose money over love any day because I have tried love and it didn’t work for me. So, I go for money now, love can come later. I once stopped acting because of love for a man and all I got was heartbreak. I would stop any relationship when I notice there’s no more love and respect in it.

Industry turn-offs

The first turn-off for me in the industry is the big actors looking down on the upcoming ones. I also detest the desperation in the industry as a result of some girls going any distance to use what they have to get what they want. It just doesn’t sit well with me.

Beauty and sexiness

Being beautiful and sexy is good and both qualities can get you places. But for me, I’m attracted to intelligent people, not their beauty or their sexiness.

Mission

My mission is to become a great person in the industry. I came as a storyteller and I want to be one of the greatest storytellers in the movie industry.

Perception

I cannot advise any grown woman on how to behave and I don’t know anything about girls in the industry but what I hate is the perception that goes with being seen as an actress and a successful woman in Nigeria. Most people tend to think once you are a successful woman you must have a shoddy past.

