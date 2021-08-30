….Adds: ‘I reserve exclusive rights to confer chieftaincy titles on worthy individuals’

THE Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, weekend, said out of all Yoruba kings, he is the only monarch who reserves the exclusive rights to confer chieftaincy titles, that would cover Yorubaland, on worthy individuals.

He said this at the conferment of chieftaincy titles of Atobaase and Ayedero of Yorubaland on Messrs Babajide Agunbiade and Shina Peller, respectively.

The paramount ruler, who described Agunbiade and Peller as eminently qualified for the titles, said that “from time immemorial, I’m a king and head of the Yoruba Nation. I’m the only king in Yorubaland who can confer chieftaincy title on a worthy individual, man or woman, to cover Yorubaland.”

The monerch said: “In exercise of this right, successive Alaafin of Oyo had been guided by due process in the appointment of Yoruba to chieftaincy that covers the whole of Yorubaland.

“It takes a lot to be invited into Yoruba royalty and be considered for these Yoruba-wide titles. US-based Agunbiade and Peller are the ones getting the chieftaincy titles.

“They are indigenes with impeccable characters. I took the decision to confer historical titles on these two prominent Oyo and proud Yoruba sons of mine because of their contributions to society and outstanding representation in their various industries and fields of endeavours.

“Agunbiade is one of the most cerebral oil and gas expert and, most especially, representing Nigeria gallantly in global oil and gas, rising to the leadership in global oil and gas. I am proud to be associated with such intellect. He’s a passionate competent dependable well vast guy that goes the extra mile to make sure people around him achieve their full potentials.”

On the newly conferred Ayedero of Yoruba Land on Shina Peller, the Alaafin added that he had excelled in business and as a serving member of the House of Representatives.

The monarch said: “As I have always made known at every occasion and event such as this one, that our pride as Yoruba is in our intrinsic traditions and cultural heritage. Yoruba as a race or nation evolved a superb constitution which though unwritten, is daintily and unequivocally observed by strong convention.

“The Yoruba Chieftaincy institution is the pillar indeed, the bedrock of our system of government. A traditional ruler cannot, therefore, afford to be despotic without dire consequences. He, therefore, must rule within honourable norms of our traditions.”

