If you search the name Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, in one of the search engines, the nickname Swag Omoluwabi, will be the first-auto suggestions in seconds. The result page will load biography, op-ed articles, interviews and countless news articles.

Swag Omoluwabi no longer needs to be introduced, except maybe to highlight some aspects of his personality unknown to the public, which might help shed more light on the reasons this unrepentant giver is often referred to as the great Samaritan of our time.

The mere mention of giving to the needy and the vulnerable leads to think of spending millions of naira to reach out to them. This is often because that has been the case for decades and most Nigerian did not know better.

However, Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, fondly referred to as Swag Omoluwabi, which in Yoruba context means “Man of dignity”, has been working to change that narrative by touching the lives of the needy and the vulnerable through the giving out of food items, cash, and other needful valuables to the downtrodden ones within and outside Lagos environs.

The impact is increasingly visible, and Swag Omoluabi has stated in clear terms that, “nothing can be too small to give to the needy”. Also into the production and marketing of furniture items, Swag Omoluabi has a knack for philanthropic activities with the greatest of ease.

Speaking in an interview session with reporters, he said, “I love giving. No matter how small it is, I give out because all fingers are not equal, and we all need to sustain this”, he said, when asked of the philosophy behind his philanthropy.

This is his most prominent feature, his sense of humanity and empathy are such that any encounter with Swag Omoluwabi turns into quality time and such life never remain the same.

Aware of the urgent need of street beggars and the homeless around Ikorodu environment, Swag Omoluabi and his team fed the needy recently, in order to put smiles on their faces.

“I just love giving right from time. I feed the people on the streets as well as homeless people. They are part of us. Their story may not just be the same with us, what we can do is to support them in every little way we can.” he said.

Swag Omoluwabi’s kind gesture is changing the wrong impression people have about Lagos, and it has put Lagos on the map as a destination for philanthropic services despite the state’s constant effort to combat crime and other social vices.

Name they say outlives those who bear them and for Ipadeoluwa Abiodun, he is already toeing the path that clearly epitomizes the full interpretation of his nickname Swag Omoluwabi.