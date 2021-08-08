By Ayo Onikoyi,

Home-baked truth about girls with extraordinarily big boobs is that many of them have been victims of it at one time or the other until they realize it is a treasure. Instagram skit maker, Kofanki Ekunke is no exception but with God’s gift, she has become something of a celebrity.

“I act randomly but my boobs seem to bring more attention. I’m a very reserved person but my boobs made me more reserved because anywhere I go, all eyes are on me. I wasn’t very comfortable with that before until I later found out it was an asset and ever since I have been happy with myself. I even love the attention it brings,” she revealed in a chat with Potpourri

“My boobs are gifts from God and my mum,” she added.

Kofankii who said her mission is to make people laugh and forget about depression, especially in Nigeria told Potpourri how she got into skit making as it wasn’t what she set out to do.

“Someone needed a busty lady for a skit and someone tagged me and that’s how I started. I love acting and I’m fun to be with. The whole idea is for everybody to have fun and be happy,” she explained.

Kofankii, who appears to serve her boobs as a special staple on her skits, says she’s not all about boobs.

“I don’t have any particular kind of skit I do, I do all kinds of skits. The idea is just to create fun content and make people laugh,” she said.

Kofankii has a BSc in physics. Apart from making funny skits, she’s a chef, an event planner, and an entrepreneur

