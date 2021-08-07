New music star, Onyembi Mbuli Mitchel, aka Purple Plutonian, who has seen his stock rising in the wake of the release of his first-ever EP, Echoes From Pluto has declared he is ready for the life of a music star.

However, he is not interested in joining certain bandwagon common to famous artistes. Specifically, he is not looking forward to having baby mamas, he stated.

Denying strongly the idea that he could have one somewhere, Purple Plutonian said: “I can say for a fact I have no interest in anything like that.”

He also quickly added that he has nothing against those with baby mamas. “I think everyone should be free to do whatever they want as long as it brings them joy,” he stated.

Speaking further, he disclosed what matters to him now that he has become a name in the music industry. “Right now, love comes first―the love of my family, friends, my music and the people I work with; then money in a close second,” he declared.

Even as he is basking in the euphoria of his wave-making debut EP recently released by Sounds From Pluto records, Purple Plutonian is already thinking of the future and is looking forward to collaborating with some big-name artistes, notably, Sarz, Adekunle Gold, Wizkid, Runtown and Omah Lay. “I really like what they are doing musically right now and I feel like I can make something amazing with them,” he reflected.

Purple Plutonian who is signed on to Sounds From Pluto record label owned by Gift Bernard Essien and Daniel Obidiah, gave his fans the assurance of an endless flow of good vibes from him.

“My fans should expect from me good music that’ll transport them to a place of self-expression,” he affirmed.