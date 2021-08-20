.

By Dennis Agbo

Two Hundred Students have benefitted from the I.G Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation.

The benefitting students will have their education sponsored from basic one to university level.

The event was held at the Retreat Center, Okpuno, Awka South Local Government Area.

I.G Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation commenced in 2019 with a focus on helping young and less privileged in the society.

Between December 2019 and March 2020, several people were mobilized, who amongst them became major trustees of the foundation led by the founder.

They moved to action and began basic implementation of certain ideas that have so far brought relief to several individuals and beneficiaries.

Speaking at the occasion, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor commended the initiative and asked the progenitor to extend the same gesture to the very poor and vulnerable in the society.

Bishop Ezeokafor advised people who have wealth, to emulate Mr. Onyeka Aguowo, advising the Foundation to target the poor who are living below standard.

The benefactor, Mr. Aguowo pointed out that the mission of the foundation is to provide quality health care and education services to the less privileged, stressing that their involvement span across Health, Academic and local community support through hospital donations, endowment to less privileged, donation of fund, items, among others.

He congratulated the beneficiaries and stressed that he holds girl-child education as a priority, promising to do more interventions.

Speaking onbehalf of the beneficiaries, Miss Mitchele Ileagu expressed appreciation to their benefactor describing it as a lifetime golden opportunity to Foster their Academic pursuit and achieve their life dreams and goals.

Miss Ileagu recalled that the effort of the foundation has made it possible for the less privileged people who dropped out of school as a result of financial constraints, to go back through scholarship, assuring that they will not fail.

The event attracted the Traditional Ruler of Nibo, Eze Michael Ngene, his Umuawulu counterpart, Igwe Joel Egwuonwu, among others.