By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The Late Mallam Balarabe Aliyu Goronyo’s Family Initiatives in Kofar Bai, Sokoto metropolis , on Saturday sponsored a one-day free Medical Outreach for 500 Hypertension and Diabetes patients.

The invaluable gesture was conducted to further alleviate the sufferings of the less privileged persons in the state ,especially the elderly and other vulnerable persons from 30 years and above .

Speaking during the flag off of the exercise , a spokersperon of the family,Alhaji Halliru Balarabe Goronyo said that , arrangements have been made to provide free drugs , medical advice and referalls for all the targetted beneficiaries .

According to him, the family would shoulder the costs of any referalls , including sugeories for other identified medical cases like hernia .

Another member of the family, Ms. Aisha Zayyan Aliyu , a JSS III student of Cavendish Colege , Kaduna, said : ” I am really proud of my family for this wonderful initiative aimed at further alleviating the suffering of the less privileged persons in the society .

The Leader of the Medical Team conducting the exercise , Dr Zubairu Abubakar stated that , it consists of Nurses, Heamatolgists and Laboratory Scientists .

” There are available drugs for all the targetted beneficiaries ,while the family will the further treatment and sugeries of all referral cases , as we have so far gotten some high malaria and two hernia cases,” he explained .

The Village Health of Shiyyar Galadiman Gari in Sokoto North Local Government of the state , Alhaji Muhammad Bello Sodangi commended the family for coming to the aid of the less privileged persons in the state through the initiative .

” I am therefore passionately appealing to other wealthy families and priileleged members of the society to emulate this laudable inititiave .”

The Chairman and Secretary of the Sokoto State Chapter of the Diabetes Asscoiation of Nigeria , Alhaji Muhammad Wakili and Hajiya Rashida Shehu Ambursa, respectively, commended the family for the gesture .

The duo described diabetes and hypertension as global health challenges , adding , ” no effort aimed at reducing this formidable health burden is too much .”

It could be recall that , the family had in 2020 sponsored another free medical outreach which recorded no fewer than 700 persons with various eye ailments, including referrals and urgeries .

Hide quoted text