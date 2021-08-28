Momentum for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship flag-bearer in the 2021 Anambra governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo, as hundreds of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) members in Orumba North and Orumba South Local Government Areas decamp to the PDP.

The event was held at the Ajalli Welfare Union Women’s Hall in Orumba North Local Government Area on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The former APGA members, led by Hon Romanus Obi, a former lawmaker who represented Orumba North in the Anambra State House of Assembly, expressed dissatisfaction with the Governor Obiano-led administration.

While welcoming the new PDP members, Mr Ozigbo congratulated them for opting for “progress over retrogression”, assuring them that he would partner with them to deliver a working Anambra to the citizens of the southeastern state.

“I welcome you to the Peoples Democratic Party on behalf of the members of the National Working Committee (NWC), the South-East Zonal Working Committee, the Anambra State Working Committee led by Hon Ndubuisi Nwobu, the PDP in Orumba North and Orumba South, my running mate, Mrs Azuka Enemo, other party members here, and the entire PDP family,” Ozigbo said.

“I am delighted that we are marking this symbolic occasion which heralds our coming victory at the November election. I welcome all of you to the party of liberation, the party of freedom, the party of real progress, the party of democracy, and the party that will restore the glory of Anambra and Igboland.

“If you love Anambra, you will be angry at the condition of our state today. Just seeing our debt profile is enough to wonder what will happen if these insincere and ineffectual leaders continue in office.

“Unemployment, hunger, neglect, poor infrastructure and health services are now rampant. It makes me wonder if this is the same Anambra of Nnamdi Azikiwe, Alex Ekwueme, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, and Peter Obi when Anambra had one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

“I want to assure you that our government will take care of you, fulfil your yearnings for transformational leadership, and make you proud. We have the best of everything – ideas, intentions, resources – to ensure Anambra blossoms again.

“We will unleash the power of the private sector to transform our economy to the brightest in Africa. We will go beyond basic infrastructure and ensure that Anambra competes with the rest of the world,” Ozigbo added to the applause of the large crowd.

In his address, Hon Obi said he was delighted to join a family of greatness. According to him, APGA has failed Ndi Anambra, and the time has come for power to return to the people.

“I thank our incoming governor, Valentine Ozigbo, and his running mate, Mrs Azuka Enemo. I feel at home because my time in government was spent in the midst of most of the people here,” Hon. Obi stated.

“We worked with His Excellency Peter Obi and gave Anambra reasons to be proud of their state. So, I am glad to be teaming up with them again as we install Ozigbo as governor and entrench quality leadership in our dear state.

“Present-day APGA has messed everything up. I represented Orumba North and South. We began several constituency projects in our time, but sadly, the government of the day has abandoned those projects despite several requests to the state government.

“We paid close attention when all the parties were holding their primary election. Several candidates approached us, but we did our due diligence and opted for a sincere candidate who has a solid plan for the future of Anambra State.

“I watched the PDP primary live on Facebook, and it was transparent. APGA did not hold any primary as they continued with the impunity that has become synonymous with the party.

“That’s why I decided to withdraw myself from backwardness and embrace progress. So be rest assured that Orumba North and Orumba South is fully activated for PDP and our flag-bearer, Valentine Ozigbo.

“Ozigbo is not one of those who depend on politics for his daily bread. He has established himself in the corporate world. He is young, has a zeal to work, and he has many years of service ahead of him.

“I am convinced that he will make us proud and liberate Anambra from the hands of selfish people,” Obi concluded.

PDP leaders and party faithful, in hundreds, were present to welcome the new members, namely Chief Okey Ezibe, a prominent leader of the party; Chief Emma Ebene, the Vice Chairman of the PDP in Anambra South; Mr Okoli Akilika, the Secretary of the PDP in Anambra State; Chief Okey Enekwe, a former Local Government Chairman in Orumba North; Barrister Uchenna Obiora, the Chairman of the PDP in Orumba North among others.

Mrs Azuka Enemo, the Anambra PDP deputy governorship candidate who is a two-time Commissioner for Local Government Affairs; Mr Obinna Ufudo, the Director of Finance for the Anambra PDP Governorship Campaign Council; Mr Robert Umeozulu and several others accompanied Mr Ozigbo to the event.