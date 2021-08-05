…Organizes job fair for Nigerian students

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Huawei Technologies Company has praised the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Bala, and staff of Ahmadu Bello University for promoting the growth of ICT in the Institution.

This was contained in a statement from the Public Affairs Directorate, Office of the Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University.

Speaking at the 2021 Huawei ICT Job Fair held at Ahmadu Bello University on Thursday for Nigerian students, the Director, Service Delivery for Huawei Technologies Co. Nigeria Ltd, Melissa Chen, said that the effort of the University gave a lot of hope for ICT companies like Huawei to keep pushing for a “better digital Nigeria”.

Melissa Chen said the event was the second time the global ICT giant had launched its ICT job fair on Campus in Ahmadu Bello University.

Melissa, who described the job fair as “an exciting moment” for Huawei, also assured that the ICT company would shape the future of the ICT industry in Nigeria by bridging the digital divide and bringing latest technologies into the industry.

“I see a great hope for the development of ICT in Nigeria. I would like to thank the Vice-Chancellor and staff of ABU for promoting the growth of ICT in the school and students”, she said.

She observed that Nigeria attached importance to the development of ICT, and basic education of ICT, saying that Huawei would continue to support Nigerian students as they learn the latest technologies through its various programmes.

She said that since Nigeria was fast developing in industrialization, infrastructure and economy in general, ICT remained one of the key factors for the country’s development and that was why Huawei would need to give more opportunities to the upcoming ICT engineers.

The key to success, according to her, had been given to many Nigerian students through training and retraining them to face new challenges in the ICT industry as it was growing very fast.

She further said that there was so much students could offer in the ICT industry because a lot of Nigerian students had shown their capabilities.

Melissa stated that in last year’s Huawei ICT Competition, for example, Ahmadu Bello University, University of Port Harcourt and University of Ibadan students won “The Global Grand Prize in the Network and Cloud Track and Second Prize in the Network Track”, a feat that had never been achieved by any country in the competition.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Bala, thanked the global ICT company for its support towards empowering Nigerian students through the use of Huawei ICT solutions.

The Vice-Chancellor, who congratulated the students that participated in the qualification test and interview session, said that the more proficient you were in ICT the more distinguished you would become.

Goodwill messages from Huawei partners were delivered at the occasion.

Muhammad Kabiru Haladu spoke on behalf of Micro Access Limited, while Olushola Fashina spoke for Certified Systems Limited.

To fully understand Huawei general operations, Oreofeoluwa Opemipo Omolaolu of Huawei Public Relations Unit gave an overview of the ICT company, just as Kenneth Igwe spoke on the objectives of Huawei ICT job fair.

The participating students at the job fair first went through a qualification test and later participated in an interview session anchored by a team of interviewers from the ICT company and its partners.