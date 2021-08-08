Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Two Osogbo based herbalists, Afolabi Faseun, 39, and Afolabi Fadare, 38, have confessed to killing and sharing the body part of one Moses Fasesan after seeking money-making ritual help from them.

Faseun also disclosed that the victim’s heart was sold to another herbalist, Adeleke Kabiru for N20,000 for another ritual.

Faseun and Fadare fielding questions while being paraded by the state police command in Osogbo disclosed that the victim was given a substance at the house of one Taiwo, now on the run, after which he lost consciousness and was slaughtered.

Faseun adds, “Moses was brought to me by one Taiye and was seeking money ritual but rather than help him, we resolved to use him for other rituals.

“So we agreed to kill him at Taiwo’s house after giving him a concoction that makes him unconscious. We slaughtered him and share his part”.

Meanwhile, Fadare disclosed that they used the victim’s head and legs for customer boosting rituals.

“We both agreed to kill him because I believed the devil pushed us to it, we sold the heart to another herbalist, but the money was given to Faseun”, he said.

Also, Kabiru admitted to buying the victim’s heart at N20,000 and used it for attracting stroke victims to his traditional healing office.

“I was not of part of the killing but I bought the victim’s heart. It was delivered through a commercial motorcyclist. I used the heart to attract customers with heart disease”, he said.

Addressing journalists, Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode said the victim’s mother reported the matter a month after he had gone missing, adding that she initially reported the issue to a herbalist to help locate her missing son.

According to him, the suspects would be arraigned in court after proper investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria