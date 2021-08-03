.

— She gave me N500 transport fare

— Mother lauds state Amotekun

Dayo Johnson Akure

A 14-year-old JSS 2 student, name withheld, kidnapped in the Owo area of Ondo state has narrated how he escaped from the kidnapper’s den after he was abducted while hawking slippers after school hours.

Adekunle who spoke with newsmen in Akure at the office of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun said that a victim whose son’s head was beheaded gave him N500 transport fare after he escaped.

The victim, a student of Furaben International College Owo was hawking slippers along Okemapo in Owo was abducted by three men on Monday.

He said that the victim, an old woman was kidnapped with his murdered son.

According to him “It happened on Saturday while l was selling slippers after school.

“I decided to come back to the market for my sales. I walked through Okemapo road which is a shorter route to the market where I saw three men that told me that some of my goods have fallen off.

“I quickly dropped my goods and went after the other one. I got there and couldn’t find anything after which the men immediately dragged me into the vehicle and I became unconscious.

“I later found myself in a dilapidated blue bungalow in the thick forest. I saw a woman crying with her hands tied backwards sitting by a headless body of a young person.

“I asked her who was the person and she responded that it’s her child. At this period, I was hearing the men’s voices inside the house. The woman told me to remove the rope she was tied up with and we fled together.

“While fleeing, the woman fell. She called me back and gave me 500 naira and said I should keep running and never look back. I heard gunshots from the house where I was running which made me run faster

“When I burst out of the bush, I saw some people selling bread by the roadside and narrated my ordeals to them. They called the police who did not respond and later got the Amotekun who responded swiftly and took me to their office.

Speaking on the incident, the state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said that men of the Intelligence Unit of the security outfit rescued a 14-year old boy.

Adeleye while handing over the boy to his mother at the Command’s Headquarters in Akure said “We got a distress call that some vehicles drove recklessly along Benin/Owo road. While tracing the vehicle we later ran into the young boy who said he was running away from three kidnappers from Owo.

“The victim also explained that the only thing he could remember was a Camry car without a plate number and having tinted glasses. He added that he became unconscious immediately he was pushed into the car.

“He explained to us that the area was isolated as he could not call on anyone.

“We took him away from the danger zone to our office where he narrated his experience that three men tricked him as a slippers seller that one of his goods has fallen off and dragged him into their vehicle and zoomed off to an unknown place as he escaped from the place.

“We would want to warn parents not to send their ward to dangerous places and every individual should be careful of places they visit.

Speaking, the mother of the victim, a 41-year-old Mrs Abosede Adekunle said she searched for her son who did not returned home throughout Monday after hawking for the day..

Abosede said she taught that his son misplaced the proceeds from his sales hence his refusal to return home.

“I was surprised to get a call from the state Amotekun that l should come and pick my son that was rescued from the kidnappers.

“I thank the Ondo State government for setting up such an agency to take care of situations like this.

She added that ” When I got to their office, I met my son in good condition as the officers have fed him even before my arrival. May the almighty God continue to protect them as they continue to judiciously discharge their duties.

