

Almost everyone in life started out in their career with income that is bigger than their bills. Over time they amass so much bills that their bills overtake their income.

From this point forward only 15% of working professionals will reverse the equation. And among this 15%, only 4% reach the point where their income becomes not only bigger than their bills but also bigger than their financial goals. Moving your income above your bills, and being able to maintain financial stability without salary is the first level of financial success you must achieve.



This success is called financial independence. However, lifting your income above, not just your bills, but beyond your current and future financial needs, is the highest level of financial success. This success is called financial freedom.

This means that financial independence is all about achieving today’s success and comfort while financial freedom ensures that you maintain that level of success throughout life.

Unfortunately, only a few people will ever earn income at this level or invest the income earned for financial freedom. Yet to achieve financial success, you must raise your income above your financial goals. And you must take care of your needs today as well as your security tomorrow.

So how do you achieve financial freedom or make your income bigger than your goals?

The answer is simple.

But first, I must show you the price that you must pay. Every Prize has a price and so is your next level success.

There are three prices people pay and three prices to choose from.

The first is the price of growth and discipline. For you to move from your current level to the next level you need growth in skills and the discipline to take action. This price has a worthy purpose, and it is a price that you should pay. This is also the cheapest price you would ever pay for success.

The second price is the price of procrastination. This is where you delay taking action until you have only a little time left to achieve the same goal; you must then take extreme action that may require deeper sacrifice. Also, chances are high that you may not achieve all that you set out to achieve.

The third price is the price of regret. This is where you delay taking action until you run out of time and can no longer avert the consequence. The only thing left when you enter this stage is to endure the consequences of your inaction. And the regret price is the most painful and hardest price to pay.

So now that you know the price there is to pay let’s look at how you can lift your income.

To Lift your income above your financial goals, there are only two things to do.

The first is to know the source of income and focus on earning from the source. And the second is to develop the tools that produce high income.

Income source

All income comes from one source and that source is skills. Without skills you cannot earn income. Today you earn income because you apply certain skills to solve problems for your employer. This means that if you focus on developing high-income skills, you will grow your income with speed, and accelerate your investing effort.

Focusing on investing first is a slow way to grow income because active income is still the most potent income in the world, and only a strong active income can produce strong passive income. Thus, to grow your income fast you must first focus on developing high-income skills. Yet, having skills alone will not produce the desired income.

To lift your income above your goals, you need three other components. The first is time, the second is relationships and the third is income earning platforms.

Skills without the time to apply them will generate no income. Skills with time but without relationships will produce no income. And the skill with time and relationships but without a platform to earn income will still lead to no income. Thus, the only way to truly earn an income is to have skills, time, relationships, and platforms working for you.

The good news is your job has all the four components. First, you have the skills to help your employer make money, that’s why you were employed. Next, you also invest your time to offer this skill. And then you offer this skill within an income-generating relationship. And then you earn income through a job platform.

Now if you have skills, time, relationship, and a job platform why are you not yet earning the income of your dream?

The answer is simple, and it leads to the second point.

Tools for high income.

There are four tools that produce high income and these include skills, time, relationship, and platform. Yet these four tools combine to produce three different types of income: low-income, middle-income and high-income.

Low income is any income that is lower than your bills. If your bills are ahead of your income, you earn a low income regardless of how much you earn. Low income is produced by low-income skills. And examples of low-income skills include theory-based skills (Fresh graduates), routine-based skills that can be done by anyone or machine, and skills that have no direct relationship to the company’s bottom line. This means that a low income is produced when you combine low-income skills that require plenty of time and focused on serving one employer through a single job platform.

Middle-income skill is any skill that can earn income that is above your bills, that is income enough to pay bills and also create a financial safety net. Thus, people with middle income can maintain financial stability for months without a salary. Examples of middle-income skills include low-income skills that have been refined overtime and through many years of experience or some job based specialized skills. This means that most middle-income earners have many years of experience. Yet middle-income skills are still job-based skills.

Out there in society and all by yourself, you may not be able to use these skills to earn income at the same level. Also, most middle-income earners serve one employer at a time and leverage one job platform. This means that their income is still limited. To earn middle income, you must be ready to invest years behind your income.

High-income skills are skills that can produce income that is above your present and future financial goals. High income skills can produce income within a short time and can buy you financial freedom.

To earn high income, you need high income skills. Examples of high-income skills include creativity and innovation, productivity and time management, rich relationship building, and influential marketing.

All high-income skills are evergreen skills. This means that you can apply them in any industry on any platform and at any stage in your life.

High income skills also require less time to generate income and they are the most profitable skills to have. If you want to lift your income above your life goals, you must invest in developing high income skills.

